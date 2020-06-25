Rebecca D. Castillo
1979-2020
Rebecca D. Castillo, age 40, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 21, 2020.
She was a member of Calvary Chapel Rio Grande Valley in Belen. Rebecca loved spending time with her four beautiful children and extended family. Much time was spent cooking, listening to music and making fun memories.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Ernesto and Lenora Castillo; grandfather, Joe Gurule; and grandmother, Maria Estrada; uncle, Matthew Gurule; and loving cousin, Matthew R. Gurule.
Rebecca is survived by her father, David (Bea) Castillo; mother, Barbara (Henry) Sandoval; children, Stephanie Andrade, Isaiah (Ashley) Andrade, Logan Chavez and Josiah Nanez; brothers, Jacob Castillo and George (Naomi) Garcia; sisters, Naomie Wroten and Chyann Garcia; six wonderful nephews, Brian and Kevin Castillo, Spearo and Sloan Wroten and Bruce and Ezra Garcia; niece, Jessica (Jacob) Boyer; and great-niece, Amra Boyer.
Rebecca was a beautiful, single mother, who fought strongly for her children from day one, whom she loved very much. Rebecca’s beautiful presence and smile will be dearly missed and will be forever in our hearts.
Services will be held on Friday, June 26, at Calvary Chapel Rio Grande Valley in Belen, beginning with a public viewing from 9-10 a.m., a funeral service at 10 a.m., and interment to follow at Terrace Grove Cemetery.
Please sign Rebecca’s online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com. Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
Genevieve “Jenny” Lucero-Martinez
1962-2020
Genevieve “Jenny” Lucero-Martinez, age 58, a resident of Peralta, passed away on June 22, 2020.
She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe and Sangre De Cristo churches. Jenny enjoyed cooking and going to the casinos.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Tony Lucero and Alicia Martinez; siblings, Anthony and Isidro Lucero; amd daughter, Antoinette Lucero.
Jenny is survived by her former husband, Steven Martinez; children, Luis and Dominic Sanchez; step-children, Robin Martinez, Estevan (Vicky) Martinez, Jason and Randy Martinez; siblings, Cecilia, Angela and Vivian Lucero, Chavela Martinez, Charlotte Dominguez, Mary Alice Quintana, Lupe Moreno and Estefanita Moreno; and special friend; special friend, Mary Ann Salas; and special sister-in-law, Marylou Martinez.
Pallbearers will be Monico Lucero, Francisco Trujillo, David Garcia, Joe and Ernest Martinez and Ed Sweeney. Honorary pallbearers are Ireland Lowe and Guadalupe “Lupe” Moreno.
Services will be held on Monday, June 29, at Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church, beginning with a public viewing at 5 p.m., and a Rosary to be recited at 6 p.m.. A final viewing will be held at 9 a.m., Tuesday, June 30, and a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m., with interment to follow at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Cemetery in Peralta.
Please sign Jenny’s online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com. Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
Gaylen A. “Butch” Madore
Feb. 2, 1937-June 21, 2020
FRENCH – Wyoming, 7121 Wyoming Blvd. NE, 823-9400.
Melvin Miller
1928-2020
Melvin Miller, age 91, a resident of Belen, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020.
He was a member of Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church. Melvin graduated from Belen High School in 1947, and worked for the AT&SF railroad from 1946-1988 as a train order operator. He worked for the railroad while attending his junior and senior years.
Melvin served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from October 1950 to October 1952 in the 279th inf Regt.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Thelma Miller; his loving wife of 59 years, Gertrude Miller; brother, Don and wife, Joanne Miller; son, Neal Miller; and grandson, Michael Miller.
Melvin is survived by his loving partner in Christina Covenant Maria Olona; son, Kent Miller and wife, Susan; grandsons, Jason, Marc and Ryan; great-grandchildren, Colin, Sarah, Hailey, Lynesia and Ethan; and sister-in-law, Tillie Reinowski of North Dakota.
A service will be held at The First Baptist Church of Los Chavez, 9 Los Chavez Park Road, on Thursday, July 9, beginning at 2 p.m., and recited by Brother Boyd. Love God and Love People.
Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel, 418 W. Reinken Ave., 864-4448, where an online guest register is available at noblin.com.
Rebecca “Becky” T. Rodriguez
1947-2020
Rebecca “Becky” T. Rodriguez, age 73, a resident of Los Lunas, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her parents and younger sister.
Rebecca is survived by her husband, Joe Rodriguez; son, Richard Rodriguez; daughter-in-law, Trina Rodriguez; son, George Rodriguez; daughter-in-law, Kathleen Rodriguez; daughter, Lori Lopez; son-in-law, Warren Lopez; and five amazing grandchildren.
The Rodriguez family would like to thank family and friends for their love, friendship and kind words.
Rebecca was a dedicated teacher for more than 30 years, and worked at the same school for over 25 years. She raised a family at home, and put just as much effort in raising her students at school. Imagine the toughest teacher you ever had, combined with the one teacher who wanted you to do well even more than you did. That was Rebecca.
Nothing gave her more joy than seeing her students achieve success as the years passed. She worked hard, loved to laugh and made life easier for everyone around her. Rebecca touched so many lives over the years and in so many different ways, that the world is a little less bright with her passing, but so much stronger for the legacy she leaves behind.
Please sign Rebecca’s online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com. Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
Yvonne L. Sanchez
1956-2020
Yvonne L. Sanchez, age 63, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, after courageously battling pancreatic cancer for 15 months.
She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Peralta. Besides her three sons, Yvonne’s most prized possessions were her eight (plus one more on the way) grandbabies, whom she adored. Family time was very important to Yvonne. She planned many fun excursions to make lasting memories.
Yvonne was a people person. She worked for Dr. Soto’s dental practice as a dental assistant for more than 25 years. Patients considered her family and loved going to the dentist to see her. She made sure that they all felt loved and cared for.
Yvonne is preceded in death by her father, Joe R. Vaisa; sister, Margaret Garcia; brother, Leroy Vaisa; nephew, Arlen Clayton Romero; and brothers-in-law, Arlen Romero and Peter Garley.
She is survived by her three sons, Benjamin (Amanda), Brandon (Laura) and Bryan (Emily) Miranda; grandchildren, Isabel, Garrett, Levi, Bryce, Charlee, Blake, Beaux and Lucas; husband, James Sanchez; mother, Soila Moya; sisters, Lillian Romero, Betty (Jose) Lovato and Martha Garley; brothers, Morris Vaisa and Roland (Rosemary) Vaisa; brother-in-law, Tony Garcia; and many nieces and nephews, who knew her as their beloved auntie Vonnie.
Pallbearers were her three sons, Benji, Brandon and Bryan Miranda; godsons, Jacob Lovato and Nathan Romero; and nephew, Dominic Garley. Honorary pallbearers were her two brothers, Morris and Roland Vaisa.
Services were held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Peralta on Thursday, June 18, with interment at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Cemetery in Valencia.
Thank you to the Kaseman Oncology Team (doctors and nurses), who watched over Yvonne’s medical care. Their heart-felt love, patience and gentleness will never be forgotten.
As Yvonne always said, “Hug your family tightly and let them know how much you love them daily, because tomorrow is never promised!”
Please sign Yvonne’s online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com. Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
Jerome “Jerry” Thompson
Died 2020
Jerome “Jerry” Thompson, age 62, a resident of Los Lunas, born and raised in St. Louis, Mo., passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020.
He loved his family time, especially with the children. He was a foster parent for many years in Valencia County. He always had the time and patience for their activities and interests. He indulged them all.
He was a commissioned Air Force veteran, followed by the Reserves. At the time of his death, he was employed at the 377th medical group at KAFB as a certified defense financial manager. Air Force bases he was stationed at included England, Honduras and the USA.
His favorite pastimes included camping with family and friends, and cooking with his Dutch oven; he was known for his cobbler. He was also an avid baseball enthusiast, assisted with Little League and encouraged the boys to succeed. He followed the Isotopes and the St. Louis Cardinals closely.
He was a lifetime member of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA). He was involved with scouting troops while he was in England. He was an integral part in our local scouts’ troops.
Jerome is preceded in death by his parents, Richard Thompson and Marie Isert.
He is survived by his wife, Patti; children, Renee, Gregory, Nicholas, Alex and Crystal; 11 grandchildren; and sisters, Tina and Angie.
A memorial service was held on Saturday, June 20, at Peralta Memorial United Methodist Church.
Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Los Lunas Chapel, 2211-D Main St., 866-9992.
John Allen Thompson Sr.
1935-2020
John Allen Thompson Sr., of La Constancia, age 84, went into the arms of our Heavenly Father on June 18, 2020.
He was born on July 4, 1935, to Harold and Elena Thompson in Albuquerque, and was raised in Vaughn, N.M. John was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
He retired from BNSF after 37 years of service, served in the Navy for four years, and served as a volunteer firefighter for the Tomé/Adelino Fire Department. John was known for his love for carving, tinkering, whittling, puzzles, and his sense of humor. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, son, uncle and friend.
John was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Henry “Hank” Thompson; and mother-in-law, Margarita Moya.
He is survived by his loving wife, Cris; and their children, John Allen Thompson Jr. (Donnita); Jimmy Thompson (Debbie) and Jerry Thompson (Katherine); grandchildren, John “Allen” Thompson III (Kathryn), Travis Thompson, JeriAnn Weisensel (Garrett), Britney Chavez (Jordan) and Dylan Thompson (Amanda); great-grandchildren, Dominic Thompson and Natalie Davis; and siblings, Tommy R. Thompson (Marge), Lorene Caywood (Larry), Joseph L. Thompson, Richard K. Thompson, W.W. “Bill” Thompson (Judy) and Annette McConnell (Don).
Urn bearers will be his godchildren, Britney Chavez and Dylan Thompson. Honorary urn bearers will be his grandchildren.
Thank you to the staff of Heartland Hospice Care (Mike, Laura, Lynne, Kari, Dr. Brown, Misty, Joanna, Anne, Karen and Jess), Alliance, and Klarus (Esmeralda). A very special thank you to Jessica Quesada.
A public visitation and a Rosary were recited Tuesday, June 23, at Romero Funeral Home Chapel, and a final visitation and Funeral Mass were held Wednesday, June 24, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Tomé. Interment followed at Tomé Catholic Cemetery.
Please sign John’s online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com. Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.