Marjorie Louise (French) McGarrah
1943-2020
“A hundred years from now, the only thing that will matter is I made a difference in the life of a child.”
Marjorie Louise (French) McGarrah, age 76, lifelong resident of Valencia County, passed away peacefully on Jan. 31, 2020.
Born in Union, N.J., she moved to New Mexico at a young age with her parents. An educator, she loved students and they loved her in return, with many becoming lasting friends.
She was a graduate of UNM with a degree in education, and NMSU with a degree in library science. She began her career as an English teacher at Gadsden High in Anthony, N.M., but was best known as longtime librarian at Los Lunas High. She also worked at Isleta Elementary.
She enjoyed retirement, traveling with family and friends, feeding chickens and doing ancestry research. She loved animals, especially her dog, Bisbee, and was involved in several groups and organizations.
Marjorie was a kind hearted woman, a loving mother and wife who spoiled all of those around her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; and parents, Marjorie and Winston French.
She is survived by sons, Charles “Chuck” McGarrah Jr. (Debbie), and Jonathon McGarrah (Francis); beloved grandchildren, Katrina (Joseph), Logan (Andrea) and Shane (April); seven great-grandchildren; brother, Winston “Bill” French (Linda); two sisters-in-law, Anne McGarrah (Debbie) and Jeanette Meadows; nephews, Alan Meadows and Nolan Meadows (Laura and children, Cody and Adrianna); nieces, Jodi Campbell and Jamie Peterson; and special friends, Fran and Jerry Brock.
Services will be held Friday, Feb. 21, at the Peralta Methodist Church. A viewing will begin at 10 a.m., with a celebration of life to begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Fairview Memorial Park in Albuquerque, reception to follow.
Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel, 418 W. Reinken Ave., 864-4448, where an online guest register is available at noblin.com.
Margot Monika Linder Vestal
1946-2020
Margot Monika Linder Vestal went peacefully to be with Jesus on Wednesday, Feb. 5, after a very long illness of COPD and congestive heart failure.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Willi and Hedwig Linder; sister, Barbara; brother, Hans; and her beloved son, Scott Vestal.
Margot is survived by her companion, Sylvestre Sisneros, of Veguita; her son, Bruce Vestal (Shawna); her grandchildren, Sterling, of Belen, Kaylee, Tyler and Skyler of Port Angeles, Wash., (their mother, Karen Landess); her daughter-in-law, Tammy Vestal, of Los Lunas; and her great-grandchildren, Pepper, Elam and Beckett; her sister, Ushi, of Berlin, Germany; and many nieces and nephews.
She is also survived by Sylvestre’s daughters, Marg (Jim) Lewis, of Los Chavez, Kathy (Edwin) Esquibel, of Veguita, Betty Shover, of Santa Fe, and Lou Sisneros (John Wasinger) of Denver, Colo.
A celebration of Life and reception will be held at Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Feb. 17. At a later date, Margot will be interred with her mother in Las Nutrias.
Margot had much love for Catholic Relief Services because they helped the German people so much after the war. In her memory, the family requests that donations be made to Catholic Relief Services at support.crs.org.
Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel, 418 W. Reinken Ave., 864-4448, where an online guest register is available at noblin.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.