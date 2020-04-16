Marina Albin
1962-2020
Marina Albin, age 57, a resident of Belen, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in her husband’s arms.
Marina was born in Moscow, Russia, to Yakov and Nina Safronova. Marina loved her nine cats and dancing. She had been an active member of the La Merced Moose Lodge for many years, where she enjoyed spending time with her many friends.
She is survived by her husband, Richard; and sister, Olga, of Moscow, Russia.
Services will be announced at a later time.
Services will be announced at a later time.
Rebecca “Becky” Baca Apodaca
1935-2020
Rebecca “Becky” Baca Apodaca, age 84, passed away on April 11, 2020.
After high school, she attended business college, and later began a 40 year career as an accountant at Kirtland Air Force Base. After retirement, she volunteered at St. Mary’s School in Belen and with St. Vincent de Paul.
Her passion was her family and travel. Becky’s travels included 48 states, several Caribbean, Central, South American and European countries, and living in Chile for an extended period of time.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Apodaca; parents, Ignacio C. Baca and Rebecca C. Baca Abeyta; and her brothers, Nash, Phillip and John; and sister-in-law, Loretta Baca.
Becky is survived by her brothers, Raymond Baca (Alice) and Anthony P. Baca (Shirley); her sisters, Mary Jo Baca and Mary Susan Gonzales (Bennie); sisters-in-law, Connie and Victoria Baca; and numerous loving nephews and nieces.
A public viewing will be held at Romero Funeral Home Chapel in Belen from 10:30 a.m. to noon, Thursday, April 16, followed by interment at Our Lady of Belen Memorial Gardens
Please sign Becky's online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com.
Wesley G. Dallas
1934-2020
Wesley G. Dallas (aka “The Steel Picker”), a beloved husband, father and grandpa, a resident of Los Lunas, passed away on April 12, 2020.
He was born in 1934 in Hayward, Okla. During his high school days, being from a small town, Wes excelled in football, baseball and basketball, and was a classmate of Don “The Bear” Haskins, former UTEP basketball coach.
He started his truck driving career in Enid, Okla. In 1953, he joined the United States Army and served in Japan. After moving to El Paso, Texas, he drove for Safeway for 27 years.
In 1989, he moved to Albuquerque, and drove for Roadway Express for 11 years and retired in 1994. He was a proud member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 492.
He is survived by his devoted wife and partner of 45 years, MaryLou; and 15 children, Yolanda and Jesse Baquera, Diane Williams, Sandy and Gary O’Leary, Wesley Jr. and Eyvonne Dallas, Eddie Dallas, Jim and TeriAnn Dallas, Angela and Roy Salazar, John Dallas, Mack and Debbie Mansfield, Clay and Carmen Mansfield, Lance Mansfield, Elizabeth and Felipe Saavedra, Michael and Minh Hoa Mansfield, Robin and Kim Mansfield and Dale Mansfield; 36 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren.
Wes was known to all as a man of God, and his Christian faith is deeply instilled in his entire family, and he will be dearly missed by all his family and countless friends.
He was a proud member of First Assembly of God in Belen, where he played steel guitar on the worship team, and taught Sunday school. He loved God, his family, his country, and the Dallas Cowboys.
He will be interred at the National Cemetery in Santa Fe in a private ceremony. Due to the current national conditions, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Burial services handled by French Funerals.
Jacob Anton Eppinga
Died 2020
Jacob Anton Eppinga passed away on April 7, 2020, at the age of 70.
Jacob emigrated from the Frisian province of Sneek in The Netherlands to Bosque Farms on June 9, 1967.
He was preceded in death by his father, Albert Hans Eppinga; and mother, Antje Eppinga-Brandsma.
He is survived by his wonderful wife of 48 years, Beverly Toler-Eppinga; daughter, Charmaine; son, Jacob and his wife, Cassady (Farmington); granddaughter, Eden; grandson, Eli; brothers, Pieter (Sneek, NL), Gerlof (Prince George, B.C.) and Hans (Nyland, NL); sister, Gea (Assen, NL); and his beste neef, Piet (Oppenhuizen, NL).
Jacob worked hard as a cattleman all of his life. He was a wise and loving husband, father and Opa who, will be greatly missed.
“Dutch by birth, American by the Grace of God.”
A graveside memorial service was held on Friday, April 10, at Mountainair Cemetery on Red Bluff Road in Mountainair.
A graveside memorial service was held on Friday, April 10, at Mountainair Cemetery on Red Bluff Road in Mountainair.
Louis J. Gutierrez
1940-2020
Louis J. Gutierrez, age 79, a resident of Valencia, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 13, 2020.
He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Peralta. Louis was a proud Army veteran, and a very loving and kind person. He had many friends and loved his family. Rest in peace dear Louis. You will be missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Eduardo and Pelegrina Gutierrez; and brothers, Lalo, Joe, Rosendo and Juan Gutierrez.
Louis is survived by his brothers, Tony, Arturo and George Gutierrez; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will take place on Friday, April 17, at Romero Funeral Home Chapel, beginning with a visitation at 12 p.m., a Rosary to be recited at 1 p.m. and interment following at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Cemetery.
Please sign Louis's online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com
Michael J. Matney
Died 2020
Michael J. Matney, 84, longtime resident of Bosque Farms, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 9, 2020, with his wife, Alice, by his side.
Mike was born in Winchester, Kan., to William and Vera Matney, who preceded him in death, along with his sister, Theresa Shaw, and his sons, Timmy and Jimmy.
He is survived by his wife, Alice; brother, Pat of Globe, Ariz.; sister, Mary Davis and husband, Jerry, of Ft. Scott, Kan., and many nieces and nephews.
Mike loved to play guitar and sing. He especially enjoyed spending the entire month of May in Mountain View, Ark., doing just that! He was a member of Fiddlers and Musicians of New Mexico.
As Mike requested, no services are planned.
Mike wished to thank Dr. Mark Sanchez and his staff for their exceptional care.
As Mike requested, no services are planned.

Mike wished to thank Dr. Mark Sanchez and his staff for their exceptional care.
Veneranda “Benny” Miles
1939-2020
Veneranda “Benny” Miles, age 80, a resident of Belen, left this earth peacefully on Sunday, April 12, 2020, to be reunited with her family in heaven.
She loved football and was a big Broncos fan. Benny will be greatly missed by many.
Benny is survived by her son, Jim Schultz; and niece, Lita Mickle.
All services are pending at this time.
All services are pending at this time.
Susie “Susana” Orozco
1946-2020
Susie “Susana” Orozco, age 73, of Belen, passed away from complications after heart surgery on Friday, April 10, 2020.
She was born on Sept. 24, 1946, in McNary, Ariz., to Manuel and Avelina Alderete, and was the fourth of five children. Susana was married to her loving husband, Uriel T. Orozco, on Nov. 13, 1966.
She is preceded in death by her grandson, Zohn; husband, Uriel; and parents, Manuel and Avelina Alderete.
Susana is survived by her siblings, Santiago “Jimmy” Alderete, Eugenio “Gene” Alderete, Altagracia “Grace” Garcia and Catherine “Cati” Armijo, all who were very dear to her; sons, Uriel Orozco, Armando and wife, Alayna, Felipe and wife, Rayona, Mario and wife, Sally, and Rene Orozco; grandchildren, Jared, Desiree, Alishia, Selena, Elijah, Patrick, Alexzandria, Anthony, Aidan, Autumn, Star, Zac, Nevaeh, Rylan and Xavier; as well as great-grandson, Jaxson; great-granddaughters, Johnnie, Riley and Olivia; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Susana will be interred in Reserve, N.M., with her mother and father. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
We want to thank Romero Funeral Home and Brother Boyd Morerod for their great support to our family.
Please sign Susana’s online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
Tereso Rodriguez
1935-2020
Tereso Rodriguez, age 84, a resident of Veguita, went to heaven peacefully on Monday, April 6, 2020.
He was good husband and father who worked hard to provide for his wife and children.
Tereso was preceded in death by his father, Mere; mother, Natividad; one brother, three sisters and two grandchildren.
Tereso is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, “Negra” Senaida Salazar Rodriguez. Together they grew their love and had 11 children, Benjamin (Monica), Mere, Maria (Ramon) Ortiz, Jose (Ana), Guadalupe (Antonio) Hernandez, Miguel, Vicente (Rachael), Gabby (Steven) Marquez, Rene (Bridget), Jesus and Carmen (Lupe) Ramirez. He was also blessed with 46 grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. His grandchildren are the light of his life.
Tereso instilled in his family hard work and a love for our Lord.
All services have taken place. Please sign Tereso's online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com.
Angelina Olguin Sanchez
1940-2020
Angelina Olguin Sanchez, age 79, passed into everlasting life on April 7, 2020.
She is welcomed into Heaven by her parents, Daniel and Crisofora Olguin; her siblings, Aurelia, Florella, Daniel and Ernest; her in-laws, Seferino S. and Manuelita Sanchez; and brothers-in-law, Jerry, Ross, Ruben and Robert.
Angelina leaves behind her loving husband of 61 years, Seferino L. Sanchez; her daughter, Delfine (Anthony) Baca; their children, Joshua (Racheal) and Michael (Christine); son, Reno, (Teresa) Sanchez, and their children, Lucas Martin, Justin Seferino, Katherine Angelina.
She will be missed by her 10 great-grandchildren, Nicolai, Anthony, Ceanna, Isaiah, Angela, Juliana, Kayla, Sierra, Nicole and Isidoro; her surviving siblings, Perfie, Sally (Abran), Viola (Steve), Gloria and Frankie (Tammy) (Pete) (Wayne); sisters- and brothers-in-law, Dolores, Elosia, Pauline and Johnny (Evelyn) (Lucy), will all hold close, loving memories of her compassion and guidance.
Thirty-three years of students started their day seeing her smiling face opening the school bus door each morning. Angelina not only took pride in her job, she also loved each and every one of those children.
Her loving spirit, bright smile and joyful laugh always brought cheer to everyone who crossed her path. She will never be forgotten.
Services will be held at a later date.
Services will be held at a later date.

Please sign Angelina's online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com.
Jason Alden Shadron
1979-2020
Jason Alden Shadron, raised in Los Lunas, graduated from Los Lunas High School, where he meet “the love of his life,” Charlene Drake.
From that union, he is survived by his children, Kylene Marie, Derrik Alden and Erik O’conner; parents, Robert and Carol Shadron; sisters, Michelle and Judith; nieces, Jada and Janice; and nephew, Jessie, all of Los Lunas.
The Shadron family would like to say “Thank you” for all the prayers and generosity given by family and friends.
Maria Vargas
Died 2020
Maria Vargas, age 63, a resident of Los Lunas for 40 years, went to go be with the Lord on Sunday, April 12, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Alfonso and Ramona Talavera; and her siblings, Estefana, Felicitos and Herlinda.
Maria is survived by her husband, Carlos; brothers, Jose, and Rodolfo; children, Lidia, Dora and Manuel; grandchildren, Yesenia, Marcos, Selene, Dagoberto, Hector, Victoria, Francisco and Leonidas; great-grandchildren, Alayna, Uríah, Alyzah and Lylah.
She was loved by all who knew her. She will be dearly missed and remembered through all the memories.
Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Los Lunas Chapel, 2211-D Main St., 866-9992. An online guest register book is available at noblin.com.
