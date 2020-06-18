Cozette Hill Dearing
1932-2020
Cozette Hill Dearing, 87, went home to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on Sunday, June 14, 2020. She passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family. She will be deeply missed.
Cozette was born July 15, 1932, in Canadian, Texas, to Charles W. and Beulah Lee (Regan) Hill. She was the youngest of three children. The Hills moved to Albuquerque in 1941, when Cozette was 9 years old.
She enjoyed spending summers in Red River during her youth. She loved riding horses all over the mountains. At age 16, she met the love of her life, Leo Dearing. Cozette and Leo were married on Jan. 5, 1951. She graduated from Highland High School in 1951 while Leo left for boot camp serving in the U.S. Air Force.
Cozette lived with her parents mostly during Leo’s service. She joined him for a year or two in Spokane, Wash. The Dearings moved to Bosque Farms in 1968. Cozy loved living in the country. Cozette raised five children, Bobby, Jimmy, Tommy, Jamie and Amie. She hauled them all over the area to Boy Scouts, Brownies, youth sports, rodeos and 4-H events. She loved raising her kids and being a wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker.
When the kids were young, she baked bread daily and spent her days cooking and cleaning for her brood without complaint. Her family was everything to her. If her kids or grandkids were participating in an event, you would find Cozy sitting in the stands cheering them on.
Cozette and Leo were married for 33 years prior to their divorce in 1984. Cozette was baptized April 11, 1960, at the Church of Christ Northside in Albuquerque. She worshipped at the Bosque Farms Church of Christ for many years.
She loved gardening, especially her roses. She spent countless hours helping her kids and grandkids prepare their junior livestock projects for the Valencia County Fair. This was one of her greatest joys of her life.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles W. Hill Sr. and Beulah (Reagan) Hill; her brother, Charles W. (Chuck) Hill Jr.; sister, Pauline Bauer; and former husband, Leo.
Cozette leaves a beautiful legacy to this world. She is survived by her five children, sons, Bobby (Julie) Dearing, of Los Lunas, Jimmy (Lori) Dearing, of Belen, Tommy (Denice) Dearing, of Peralta, daughters, Jamie Dearing, of Bosque Farms and Amie (Kevin) Harris, of Muleshoe, Texas; 12 grandchildren, Tabetha (Ryan) Strack, of Jackson, Mo., Brandi (Scotty) Spencer, of Athens, Texas, Jeremy (Hilarie) Mallak, of Albuquerque, Brady Coker, of Moses Lake, Wash., Brock (Hunter) Dearing, of Portales, KayCee (Luke) Stansbury, of Ephrata, Wash., Jerett (Amber) Mendenhall, of Deming, Bobby Dearing II (Alexia), of Pheonix, Ariz., Morgan Harris, of Lubbock, Texas, Kelbi Harris, of Muleshoe, Texas, Aaron Dearing, of Albuquerque, and Garrett Page, of Portales; 12 great-grandchildren, Maggie Sue Spencer, Shelby Stansbury, Rowdy Coker, Cooper Coker, Sylas Strack, Hayden Mallak, Kazelee Spencer, Lane Mallak, Rhyett Stansbury, Paislee New, Steely Spencer and Kaisley Jo Mendenhall.
She is also survived by her beloved sister-in-law, Judy Luce, of Stephenville, Texas; many cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends.
The family would like to thank the team at Corus Health Hospice for their amazing compassion and support.
Services will begin with visitation from 12-1 p.m., Monday, June 22, at the First Baptist Church of Bosque Farms, 1350 Bosque Farms Blvd., followed by a celebration of life service. A private, family graveside service will follow at Sunset Memorial Park, 924 Menaul Ave., NE.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request donations be made to Valencia County 4-H in honor of Cozette’s years of devotion to the Junior Livestock Program: Valencia County Extension Office, Attn; Valencia County 4-H, 404 Courthouse Road, Los Lunas, NM, 87031.
We encourage everyone to respect the state of New Mexico’s social distancing restrictions.
Please visit our online guest book for Cozette at FrenchFunerals.com. FRENCH – Lomas, 10500 Lomas Blvd. NE, 275-3500, frenchfunerals.com.
Benjamin B. Garcia
1927-2020
Benjamin B. Garcia, age 93, a resident of Belen, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020.
He was a World War II veteran. After Benjamin’s military service, he was employed by and retired from the Marine base in Barstow, Calif.. Upon his retirement, Benjamin moved back to Belen and retired as an inspector.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jose Maria Garcia and Leonore (Baca); wife, Angelina (Trujillo); son, Raymond; sisters, Rita Griego, Crucita Miera and Rose Baca; and brothers, Jose and George.
Benjamin is survived by his daughter, Theresa Wawro; grandchildren, Michael Wawro and Christina Kemp and husband, Kevin, and Maxwell.
Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel, 418 W. Reinken Ave., 864-4448, where an online guest register is available at noblin.com.
Stephanie S. Lamb
1950-2020
Stephanie S. Lamb, 69, of Santa Rosa, passed away peacefully with her husband at her side at her home on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
Stephanie was born Oct. 22, 1950, in Belen to the home of Melvin Oyler and Vonne (Anderson) Oyler. Stephanie was raised in Belen, where she attended school and graduated from Belen High School in 1968.
On June 27, 1969, she married the love of her life, Lester Lamb, in Belen. In 1997, Lester and Stephanie made Santa Rosa their home.
Stephanie was a beauty salon manager, and later worked at the Santa Rosa Golf Course Pro Shop alongside her husband, Lester.
She was a parishioner at Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church, a member of the Catholic Daughters and a team mom in Belen. Stephanie loved to fish, water ski and sew, however her greatest joy came from the time she spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Stephanie is preceded in death by her parents, her parents-in-law, Merle and Margaret Lamb; and a sister, Sandra Edwards.
Stephanie is survived by her husband, Lester, of the family home; son, Chris (Priscilla Olguin) Lamb, of Santa Rosa; granddaughter, Meghan Denise Mercer (Riley), of Rapid City, S.D.; grandsons, Lester E. Lamb II, of Los Lunas, Ethan Wayne Lamb and Austin Lee Lamb, of Great Falls, Mont.; and great-grandsons, Christian Sheiman and Hunter Big Eagle.
Serving as pallbearers are Chris Lamb, Matthew Hohne, Marvin Gabaldon, Russell Sanford, Steve Stien, Mark Burdick, Johnny Romero and Malcolm Foster.
The family regrets that the services will not be open to the public due to the statewide restrictions pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic. In cooperation with the governor’s order, services are limited to the immediate family only.
However, the family does kindly ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers. Also, if you call, the funeral home we will be happy to write your name in the register book on your behalf.
All services are under the direction of Chavez Funeral Home, 923 S. Third St., Santa Rosa, NM, 88435. 575-472-3369.
To place an online tribute please visit chavezfuneralhome.com.
Rose T. Moya
Died 2020
On June 5, 2020, Rose T. Moya passed away at the age of 91, surrounded by her family.
Rose was born in the small farming community of Tomé. She lived there for most of her life.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Juan and Maria Torres; husband, Alfonso Moya; son, Michael Moya; her sister, Carmen; and five brothers, Alvarado, Antonio, Alfonso, Epifanio and Pablo Torres.
She is survived by her son, Isaac and his wife, Michelle; and her daughters, Maria (Dolores), Gloria and Agida and her husband, David. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren, and many nephews and nieces.
Together with her children, Rose managed the household and the farm. She worked briefly as a substitute teacher and school cook at Tomé Elementary School. She then worked at the Los Lunas Hospital and Training school for five years.
She later earned her office clerical certificate from Draughan’s Business School in Albuquerque, and worked at the Los Lunas Schools for more than 20 years until her retirement.
After retirement, Rose begin to create handmade crafts and sold them at local arts and crafts fairs. She created beautiful rag dolls; some were 4-feet tall. She also did crochet, embroidery and sewed blankets, aprons, towels and other items.
Rose was a great storyteller. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, sharing jokes and stories of days gone by. Rose lived by these words, “Wear it out, make it do, or do without,” “In life, live by three R’s — rules, respect and responsibility”
We would like to thank family, friends and Presbyterian Hospice for their care, support and prayers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Rose’s honor to the Immaculate Conception Church Restoration Project in Tomé, 7 Church Loop / PO Box 100, Tomé, N.M., 87060, 865-7494.
To leave condolences and/or share a memory, visit danielsfuneral.com.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, memorial services are pending until further notice.
Charles “Bud” Tosh
1930-2020
Charles “Bud” Tosh, 90, was born in Clovis to the home of J. W. “Wes” and Alice Tosh. He attended Clovis schools, graduating from Clovis High School in 1948.
After graduation, and then served in the United States Army; he worked for the AT&SF Railroad for 34 years in Belen.
Following his retirement, Charles and his wife, Dinnie, moved to Clovis. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and helping to build homes for Habitat for Humanity. He was a member of the Portales Valley Church of Christ.
Charles is preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Charlene Fitz; his brother, John Tosh; and his grandson, Jason Pinkston.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Dinnie Tosh, of Clovis; two children, Janice (Cecil) Kendall, of Clovis, and Steven (Julie) Tosh, of Aledo, Texas, four grandchildren, Scott Kendall, Kevin Kendall, Samantha Foutch and Rachel Priess; and four great-grandchildren.
A private family graveside service will be held with no additional services planned.
