Abundant Life Christian Center
Abundant Life Christian Center is holding online services at 10 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays on several platforms.
The services will stream on Facebook, Abundant Life Christian Center, Belen, NM; on the church’s website, alcctoday.org, and to YouTube, ALCC - Rio Communities, NM.
Belen Christian Church
Belen Christian Church will hold services at 10:45 a.m., Sundays, which can be viewed on Facebook Live.
Belen Seventh-Day Adventist Church
Belen Seventh-Day Adventist Church is streaming services multiple ways.
They are on Facebook Live, Belen Seventh-Day Adventist Church; YouTube, Belen SDA Church and through the church’s website, belennm.adventistchurch.org.
Facebook is live-streamed every Sabbath (Saturday), beginning at 9:30 a.m. with the Sabbath School Study and at 11 a.m with the regular Worship Service.
After the live stream, the videos are being recorded, edited and posted to YouTube and the church website.
Calvary Chapel New Harvest
All services, including at 7 p.m. Wednesday, and 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays, will be live-streamed on Calvary Chapel New Harvest’s Facebook and Instagram pages, and they will continue the 5:30 p.m. radio broadcast on Fridays.
Calvary Chapel Rio Grande Valley
Calvary Chapel Rio Grande Valley in Belen is streaming services online at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m., Wednesdays, via YouTube, as CCRGV; Facebook, Calvary Chapel Rio Grande Valley, or ccrgv.com, click “Watch Live.”
Christ the King Lutheran Church
Join Christ the King Lutheran Church in Los Lunas and Hope Lutheran Church in Socorro online at socorroradio.com at 10 a.m. every Sunday following a brief news broadcast.
If you live in the Socorro area, you can tune to KYRN FM 102.1. If you would like to join their email list, let Pastor Kister know at revkister2007@hotmail.com.
Christian Faith Chapel
Christian Faith Chapel live-streams its services at 10 a.m. Sundays on its Facebook page.
CityReach Church Los Lunas
CityReach Church Los Lunas is streaming services live on it’s Facebook page, CityReach Church-Los Lunas, at 10:30 a.m. Sundays.
First Assembly of God
First Assembly of God in Belen live-streams its service at 11 a.m. Sundays on its Facebook page, Belen First Assembly.
First Baptist Church of Belen
First Baptist Church of Belen holds a 10:30 a.m. live-stream of its Sunday service on its Facebook page, FBC Belen; as well as on YouTube as First Baptist Church Belen. Sermons can also be heard on their website, fbcbelen.net.
First Baptist Church of Bosque Farms
First Baptist Church of Bosque Farms is holding virtual church live at 10:30 a.m. Sundays on YouTube, FBCBF Live, and Facebook, First Baptist Church of Bosque Farms, as well as it’s website, fbcbf.com.
The church is also holding services at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom.
First Presbyterian Church of Belen
First Presbyterian Church is streaming on YouTube and Facebook. Service starts at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
First United Methodist Church
First United Methodist Church, 75 Manzano Expressway in Rio Communities, will have its 11 a.m. Sunday service in the parking lot until further notice.
Grace Fellowship
Grace Fellowship in Los Lunas will stream its 10 a.m. Sunday services, and its Bible study at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Both can be accessed through the church’s website, gracenm.org, and viewed through Facebook Live and YouTube.
Los Lunas Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene
Los Lunas Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene streams services at 11 a.m. Sunday on Facebook, Los Lunas Cornerstone.
New Life Fellowship
New Life Fellowship’s weekly worship service is available on its YouTube page before 10 a.m, each Sunday morning. The video can be found on their YouTube page; website, nlfbelen.org, and Facebook page.
Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church
Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church is live-streaming Mass at 7 a.m., Monday-Friday; at 5 p.m. on Saturdays, and 8 a.m. on Sundays, on the Daily Mass Facebook pages.
Peralta Memorial United Methodist Church
Peralta Memorial United Methodist Church is offering live-streaming of its services on its YouTube channel.
Sunshine Church
Sunshine Church live-streams its service at 10 a.m. Sundays on its Facebook page.
Valencia County Cowboy Church
Valencia County Cowboy Church live-streams its service at 10 a.m. every Sunday on YouTube.
