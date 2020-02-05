The Los Lunas Police Department is searching for a missing Los Lunas juvenile who was last seen leaving school at some point on Thursday, Jan. 30.
LLPD is currently seeking information on the whereabouts of 16-year-old Rhiannon Chavrillo, of Los Lunas.
Rhiannon has black hair and brown eyes, about 5-feet, 8-inches tall, weighing about 138 pounds.
Police do not have a clothing description available, as the teen left school without expressing where she could be found.
LLPD Detective Nikki DeAnda doesn’t believe Chavrillo is in harms way or in danger, but she needs to be located.
The Los Lunas Police Department encourages those with information to contact LLPD immediately by phone at 865-9130 or by submitting a tip through the LLPD’s “STOPit” mobile application available on all smart phones. (Enter access code: loslunaspd)
