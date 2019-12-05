The Los Lunas Spelling Bee was held Tuesday, Dec. 3. Pictured, at left, is second-place winner, Ashley Hidalgo, of Sundance Elementary; first-place winner, Zariah Chavez, center, of Valencia Middle School; and third-place winner, Maiya Mershon, right, of Katherine Gallegos Elementary. The top 10 winners from the district spelling bee will move on to the county spelling bee on Jan. 24. Winners include Andrew Sanchez and Maleya Pugh, of Valencia Elementary; Demetrio Pino, Hayven Walkos and Joshua Lipschultz, of Los Lunas Middle School; and Jovanny Maldonado and Nadia Gamboa from Valencia Middle School.
Los Lunas spelling bee winners
Anna Padilla
Staff Writer
