Amanda Sanchez Villalobos (I)
Age: 40
Occupation: District Court Judge, District 13, Division 4 (Cibola County)
Education: Bachelor of Arts in Criminology and Political Science (UNM 2002); Juris Doctor (UNM School of Law, 2005)
Previous elected political offices: None
Have you ever been arrested or convicted of a DWI or a felony in New Mexico or in another state? “No.”
1. Why are you running to become the next district court judge?
“I have been an attorney for nearly 15 years, and have demonstrated that I am qualified and dedicated to serving our community. In May 2019, the governor appointed me as the sole district court judge in my hometown (Grants), and I would be honored to continue in this role.”
2. What in your education and/or experience makes you the most qualified to adjudicate both criminal and civil cases?
“Currently, I am a general jurisdiction judge. Previously, I have prosecuted criminal cases in district, metropolitan, magistrate, and municipal courts; practiced civil law at the Rodey Law Firm (business and litigation); and worked on criminal and civil appeals at the New Mexico Supreme Court and New Mexico Court of Appeals.
3. What can a district court judge do to reduce the criminal recidivism rate?
“Consistency and fairness are critical to reducing recidivism. As a district court judge, I hold defendants accountable for their criminal convictions, while treating them with respect, and encouraging them to make better decisions in the future. Accountability may include incarceration, probation, and/or treatment programs depending on the circumstances.”
4. In criminal cases, what criteria would you consider while determining a sentence?
“Sentencing decisions, as all decisions, should be guided by the law to achieve a fair, impartial and unbiased resolution. In making these decisions, I apply the law to the facts, consider the aggravating and mitigating circumstances, and consider statements by victims and the defendants.”
Chris G. Perez (I)
Age: 48
Occupation: 13th Judicial District Judge, Div. 7
Education: Law degree
Previous elected political offices: None
Have you ever been arrested or convicted of a DWI or a felony in New Mexico or in another state? “No.”
1. Why are you running to become the next district court judge?
“After practicing as an attorney for the last 23 years, serving a variety of clients in the 13th district, I feel I could best continue to serve the community as a district judge.”
2. What in your education and/or experience makes you the most qualified to adjudicate both criminal and civil cases?
“For the entire 23 years I have been a general practice attorney, I have represented clients in civil, criminal, municipal and some aspects of domestic relations law. I feel my general practice experience has trained me to be a judge in a court of general jurisdiction such as the 13th district.”
3. What can a district court judge do to reduce the criminal recidivism rate?
“I will hopefully be in a better position to answer this question once I have more experience on the bench. However, the effective use of the resources and programs available to defendants within the district to assist them in overcoming the underlying reasons for their conduct would be a good start to lowering the recidivism rate.”
4. In criminal cases, what criteria would you consider while determining a sentence?
“On a case by case basis, I would consider as many factors as are relevant to that case. Some of those would be nature of the crime committed, statements from the victims, any mitigating or aggravating factors or testimony, and the defendant’s criminal history.”
