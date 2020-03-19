The Multiple Sclerosis Association of America has presented its 2020 MSAA Art Showcase — celebrating the work of artists affected by MS.
One of the artists, Leslie Pino Durant, a Belen native, submitted her artwork and was one of those selected from across the country.
Durant, who now lives in Jemez Springs with her husband, Rick, wrote in her bio:
“I rarely expressed myself as an artist for fear of being exposed as a not-so-great one. As an adult, I loved the arts through the eyes of my two children. I took them to musicals, plays, pottery classes, and encouraged them to love music, reading, writing, and performing.
“When I was diagnosed with MS, my life was difficult to manage. I didn’t have a place to go to quiet my mind and body.
“Fast forward and my children are grown, I am retired, and I wanted to express my artistic need that I didn’t feed earlier.
“I picked up an art journal and a paintbrush and with the help of online art teachers and lots of practice, I learned to paint.
“I now have a place to go to that helps me get through fatigue, brain fog, and difficult days. Most importantly, I am proud to finally call myself an artist.”
Her work can be found at instagram.com/lesliepinodurant.art and mymsaa.org/artshowcase2020/entrants/leslie-pino-durant
