LOS LUNAS — A Dia de los Muertos dinner and dance will be held by the Friends of the Los Lunas Public Library and Museum of Heritage and Arts for its third annual fundraising event.
The event will be held from 6-10 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Southwest Event Center west of Los Lunas on N.M. 6.
Jim Rickey, who is a Friends of the Library and Museum member, said this is the second year this event will be held at this venue.
“We’re able to have more entertainment this year because there’s space for it now, for performing and dancing,” Rickey said.
Music will be provided by master flamenco guitarist Luis Campos and country singer Austin Van.
Campos has appeared with the companies María Benítez, Teo Morca and Lydia Torea, and is musical director and accompanist for Lili del Castillo’s Rincón Flamenco.
Van’s music includes a combination of country covers, Elvis Presley, rock ‘n’ roll, and some of his own original music.
“Since there’s very limited options for dancing halls or venues locally, this event provides dinner, dancing and music,” Rickey said.
There will be a buffet dinner catered by Getaway Grill, a silent auction and a 50/50 drawing.
Various items will be auctioned off during the event, such as gift cards from local businesses such as Ross Dress For Less and Pete’s Cafe, two tickets to an event at Popejoy Hall and artwork, such as paintings and pottery — some of which have been donated by local artists.
Those attending are encouraged to dress up for the costume contest and three prizes will be given out, one for a man’s costume, one for a woman’s costume and one for a couple’s costume.
“For a lot of people, this is a great social event,” Rickey said. “They can see their friends and eat all for a good cause.”
Friends of the Los Lunas Public Library and Museum of Heritage and Arts is a nonprofit organization, and according to its Facebook page, its mission is to “support high quality library and museum resources for everyone in Valencia County by promoting access to innovative ideas, education and a rich sense of cultural heritage for the community by utilizing a variety of activities to raise funds that support the library and museum while encouraging community volunteerism.”
Rickey said the organization has brought speakers and authors to the library and museum, and bought much-needed furniture.
Tickets are available for $50 a person, which can be purchased at the Los Lunas Library or Museum of Heritage and Arts.
For information, call the museum at 352-7720 or the library at 839-3850.
