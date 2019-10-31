BELEN — The Belen Main Street Partnership and sponsor Gaze Gallery are presenting a special Dia de los Muertos themed pop-up art show in the Trembly Building the first weekend in November.
From 4-8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 1, will be the show opening. The show will feature the art of workshop participants who have been busy over the last few months creating both traditional and non-traditional altars and masks.
Special guest artists, Carolyn Wolf, Myke Skye, Linda Dugger, Priscilla Day, Mary Black, Quanta and Joel Reece will also have their Dia de los Muertos themed art up for public viewing the entire weekend.
Artisan Desiree Sanchez will be displaying and selling her traditional Dia de los Muertos wares at the event.
Visitors are encouraged to dress up in a traditional celebratory Dia de los Muertos manner. They want everyone to become a piece of walking art where they can be part of a living show.
Feel free to bring a picture or a token for a loved one if you would like to honor them by placing it on the community altar.
On Saturday, the Dia de los Muertos pop-up show at 210 S. Main St. will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The community altar will still be open for small photos and small items to be left for loved ones.
After checking out the show, head to the El Corazon de Belen Garden Park on the corner of Sixth Street and Dalies for a traditional Dia de los Muertos altar display, also sponsored by Belen Main Street Partnership. Traditional Pan de Muerto and free hot cocoa will be available. The altar will be open from 6-8 p.m., Saturday.
On Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., is the final day and the last chance to see the art on display.
A committee is being formed to produce more events for next year’s Dia de los Muertos celebrations, events and workshops in Belen. If you would like to be a part of the planning committee or have an event or workshop that you would like to be a part of a Dia de los celebration, contact Tina Powers at gaze.galleryNM@gmail.com.
