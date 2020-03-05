BELEN — Gaze Gallery, 210 S. Main St., in Belen, will be closing its doors at the end of April.
Open for less than a year, the owners of Gaze Gallery say they “were the recipients of much love and support from the Belen community, and it is unfortunate that we will not be able to maintain our brick and morter storefront.”
Gaze Gallery will continue as a mobile/pop-up gallery and stay involved in the Belen arts community, as well as curate and present pop-up shows to take place in the Belen Arts District. Gaze Gallery will maintain its branding and its online presence as a virtual gallery.
The proprietors of Gaze Gallery, Linda Dugger, Stephanie Herkenhoff and Tina Powers, say they appreciate everyone’s support and participation over past year.
“We are sad to close, but confident that our new business approach will keep us involved in the Belen arts scene,” Powers said. “We hope that another business will come in and fill the newly renovated space in the Trembly Building on Main Street that has been home to the gallery ...”
There will be a few events taking place at Gaze Gallery between now and April 30. For information, visit gazegallerynm.com
