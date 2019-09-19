LOS LUNAS — Jubilee’s 10th annual Arts and Crafts Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Villa.
There are 60 vendors signed up for the fair, all of whom are residents of the gated community. Pam Hull, chairwoman of the arts and crafts fair, said all of the vendor spots are filled.
Vendors will be displaying various items such as paintings, jewelry, woodwork, glass art and much more. A food truck will be available at the event.
There will also be a raffle, a bake sale of homemade baked goods and a plant sale — the proceeds of which will go towards UNM-Valencia campus scholarships which the federal government matches — and for a commercial washer and dryer for the Valencia County Animal Shelter.
Jubilee raises funds for two scholarships every year for two local students at UNM-Valencia campus.
Hull said everyone participating is happy to contribute to help local organizations, including the Valencia County Animal Shelter.
“The shelter is in desperate need of a washer and dryer, so I’m glad we’ll be able to help with that,” Hull said.
Animals from the Valencia County Animal Shelter will be available on-site for adoption, and representatives from UNM-Valencia will also be there with information about the programs that are offered.
Last year, the active adult community had 56 vendors and raised $11,000 for the scholarships and the Los Lunas Police Department for their annual “Shop with a Cop” event.
“The sense of community that Jubilee has is magic,” Huller said. “All of these people are volunteering their time and I think that’s wonderful.”
Jubilee is located at 500 Jubilee Blvd. SW in Los Lunas, west of I-25. For information about the event, visit JubileeLosLunas.com.
