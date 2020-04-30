The Los Lunas Museum of Heritage and Arts is hosting an online event as it pertains to the ongoing pandemic. The museum is asking all to participate in its art contest, “The Conform Project: Creating a Historical Art Piece While in Quarantine,” from home.
All art must represent the COVID-19 circumstances, surrounding health issues and stay-at-home orders.
Email a photo of your art work (one entry per person), as well as your name and phone number to micalettie@loslunasnm.gov.
Entries should be submitted through Friday, May 22, and winners will be announced during the last week of May. All entries will be displayed on the museum’s Facebook page.
+8
+8
+8
+8
+8
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.