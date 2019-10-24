All the world might be a stage, but a collaborative of local acting troupes believes there needs to be one just for Valencia County.
At the Oct. 16 meeting of the Valencia County commissioners, Jarales resident Miguel Hidalgo called on the commissioners to consider supporting a performing arts center in the county.
“There’s an old saying which roughly translates to ‘One hand washes the other and, the both wash the face.’ This is the kind of collaboration we need in the county,” Hidalgo said.
Speaking on behalf of performers from The Mansion Players, the Companions of Jesus, The Hub Community Theatre and both the Belen and Los Lunas schools drama departments, Hidalgo said the initiative for a performing arts center was being driven by all the groups under the moniker of VIVO Theatre Consortium.
“This is a group dedicated to entertaining, educating and enriching the community through the development of a vibrant performing arts center in Valencia County,” he said. “Such a center would allow members of the community to engage in music, theater and the arts. It would allow youngsters to participate.”
Hidalgo said in his youth, there would be “battles” between local garage bands.
“I think we need a venue, a center, in which that can happen again. A place with state-of-the-art lights, sound and acoustics,” he said. “We all appreciate Belen and Los Lunas schools letting us use their space, but we often have to work around their schedules.”
Hidalgo said a performing arts center would revitalize the county.
“Many people coming here from other ares ask what kind of performing arts center we have,” he said. “When we say we don’t have one, they are reluctant to come.”
The VIVO group is envisioning a public-private partnership to make the center a reality, Hidalgo said.
“We are not asking you for money; we are not looking to the county to make this happen,” he said. “There are a lot of private entities to come together to find the funds to make it happen.”
Hidalgo said the group hasn’t located a facility or precise area for such a center, but noted they were looking at several places.
“I don’t want you to just hear about it. I want you to be a part of it,” he said. “We want your ideas as to how we can make this happen.”
A VIVO Theatre Consortium kick-off meeting will be held from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the Belen Public Library, 333 Becker Ave.
