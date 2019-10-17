TOME — It’s that time of year again and Frida Kahlo called and was wondering why in the world the Tomé Art Gallery has been ignoring her for its October show. So they decided to add her.
The show is called “It’s Dead” this year. Along with the skeletons of “Dia de los Muertos,” there will be ravens, pumpkins, witches, ghosts, dead trees and all things Halloween.
The show will run Oct. 20 through Nov. 10. The reception will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 20, at the gallery, 2930 N.M. 47.
The show is open to outside artists. Call 565-0556 for details.
There will be face painting, a coloring contest and make and takes. At 1:30 p.m., there will be a Frida Kahlo “Look Alike” contest with prizes. Expect spookie refreshments and just plain fun.
“Don’t make us have to come dig you up to get you to the fun,” said local artist Pati Woodward.
The coloring page for the coloring contest can be picked up at the gallery opening day and is due back in on or before Nov. 5. Judging will be held at 4:30 p.m. and winners of the five prizes will be called.
