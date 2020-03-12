Balloon glow new to this year’s event

EDITOR'S NOTE: This year's St. Patrick's Day Balloon Rallye has been cancelled. Due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak, New Mexico Department of Health Cabinet Secretary Kathyleen Kunkel has issued an order prohibiting all mass gatherings of 100 people or more.
BELEN—At the 36th annual St. Patrick’s Day Balloon Rallye, 56 balloons will take to the sky at Eagle Park in Belen for the free event hosted by the Valencia Flying and Retrieval Society and city of Belen.
Air force veteran Kelli Ballengee is the balloon meister this year. A balloon meister is in charge of making sure all pilots meet FAA requirements and monitors all weather activity.
“I’ve been attending the Valencia Flying and Retrieval Society meetings since 2009, and then I became balloon meister a few years ago,” said Ballengee, who served 30 years in the Air Force and retired as a colonel.
“While I was active, I was stationed at Kirtland in the mid ’90s and that’s when we got involved in ballooning and met the friends that we have here now.”
Ballangee and her husband decided to move back to the Albuquerque area in 2009 after retirement. In 2013, she got her pilot certificate, and her commercial certificate in 2018.
“I really enjoy working with the pilots and seeing who all is going to be able to attend,” Ballengee said. “We’ve got a new balloon this year that I don’t believe has participated in the past, and that is ‘Ham-Let,’ which is the pig with wings.”
Ballengee said special shape balloons Smokey Bear and Lady Jester will be returning this year.
Weather permitting, mass ascension will be between 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Tethered rides will also be offered Saturday morning, and volunteers will be collecting donations for charity.
“After the balloons launch on Saturday, we’ve got skydivers coming in and then there will be a car show. There’s a number of activities going on for the public to come out and enjoy,” Ballengee said.
This year, a new addition to the event will include a balloon glow on Saturday night at the vacant lot at 10th and Church streets in Belen. There will be about nine balloons participating and will begin inflating between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Sunday morning will also be filled with balloons in the sky starting at 7:30 a.m.
Grant Crawford is the president of the Valencia Flying and Retrieval Society and was integral in starting the event back in 1985.
“We have a lot of people that are very knowledgable that run the club,” Crawford said. “All the people involved in this event are volunteers.”
The Valencia Flying and Retrieval Society is a nonprofit organization that, according to its website, was established to serve persons who are interested in projecting a positive image of aerostation (hot-air ballooning) through safety, education, community affairs and charitable endeavors.
Crawford said the organization provides opportunities for people interested in aviation to get involved with the event.
“We always need help and you might even get a ride. If you want to volunteer for crew work, we’ll train you. Even if you don’t know anything about balloons, pilots will train you,” Crawford said.
He advised volunteers come dressed in layers and bring gloves to protect their hands. Volunteers will need to come the day of at 6:30 a.m. and ask to be directed to where the crew volunteers will be.
“Volunteers can just show up and let us know that they want to volunteer. Someone will be there to take their name and get them assigned. If they’re under 18 their parents will need to sign some forms,” Crawford said.
He also said the Civil Air Patrol of Belen will be volunteering and are also bringing a full-scale glider so those interested can see one in person.
“After we get the balloon rallye done and the skydivers come in, then we’ll have a car show free of charge,” Crawford said. “This is the kind of event that can appeal to all people, from young folks to old folks.”
The annual event started out being held at the old Baca Pontiac car dealership in Rio Communities.
“First, we did it in his parking lot; then we went out to the east mesa and flew there for a couple years. Then we ended up in Los Lunas and for years we put on the event there,” Crawford said. “Then about 11 years ago, the mayor of Belen asked what it would take to get us back to Belen, and the city jumped on it and they’ve been our major sponsor and benefactor since then.”
He said the city has provided the safety and emergency services for the event, as well as providing Eagle Park and the recreation center free of charge.
Crawford said the VFRS also raises money for local charities using the money it has left over from the Balloon Rallye. The organization members get together to meet and decide where they want the money to go, whether it be to a charitable organization or someone in the community.
“In the last 10 years, we’ve given over $10,000 to local charities. They can be individuals, too. We’ve had people who’s houses have burned down and we’ve contributed $1,000 to help get them on their feet,” Crawford said.
“We’re more than just a balloon club. Yes, we’re an organization of balloonists, but we’re concerned citizens for the city of Belen and want to help the city in any way we can.”
Crawford said none of the people involved in putting on the event are getting paid, they are simply doing it for the love of what they do.
“We just want to make people smile, that’s what ballooning is all about,” Crawford said.
