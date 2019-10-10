Belen Board of Education
Position 1
Max Cordova (I)
Age: 70
Occupation: Retired
Education: High school diploma; some college credits and state certificates
Previous elected offices: Belen Board of Education.
Have you ever been arrested or convicted of a DWI or a felony? No.
1. If elected, what will be your top three priorities?
“Transparency: Superintendent and school board to be transparent regarding all decisions. Recruiting: Quality recruiting to ensure we hire teachers and staff, who are dedicated and passionate about the education of students. Safety: Encourage parents and guardians to be involved in all aspects of our school district.”
2. Why are you the most qualified candidate for this position?
“Retired from Belen Schools as the facilities coordinator. I oversaw construction projects and their budget. I have served as a member and past president of the school board for the last four and a half years. I actively collaborated with principals, teachers and employees from our district.”
3. How can the school district work to improve graduation rates?
“School graduation rates have improved in our school district. Early childhood learning is the key. When students get to middle school and high school, they should have a say in what they are interested in, receive education in those fields to encourage them to graduate, and have a successful future.”
Position 2
Cecilia Yvonne McCloud (I)
Age: 63
Occupation: Retired bilingual teacher
Education: BA From NMHU
Previous elected offices: Belen Board of Education.
Have you ever been arrested or convicted of a DWI or a felony? No.
1. If elected, what will be your top three priorities?
“Safety and highest quality of education possible for students. To provide the proper facilities and professional development and resources for the Belen teaching staff as well as all support staff. To keep the community aware by being transparent.”
2. Why are you the most qualified candidate for this position?
“I am a long-life resident of the Belen School District. My siblings and I are graduates from Belen High School. I retired from Belen Consolidated Schools after 36 years as a classroom teacher. I am the current vice president of the Belen Board of Education and I can offer this experience.”
3. How can the school district work to improve graduation rates?
“I will continue to support the current programs in place. These include our truancy prevention program, alternative schools, attendance incentives and after school tutoring. Also, to continue extracurricular activities to keep children interested in attending school.”
Aubrey E. Tucker
Age: 53
Occupation: Retired educator
Education: Dorman High School, diploma; Claflin University, Bachelor of Science; Highlands University, Master’s degree in education administration
Previous elected offices: None
Have you ever been arrested or convicted of a DWI or a felony? No.
1. If elected, what will be your top three priorities?
“Priority 1: Fulfill my duties as a member of the board ethically and with complete transparency. Priority 2: Improve communication and accessibility of district personnel with my constituency. Priority 3: Facilitate the office of the superintendent with all the tools needed for success with students, staff and administration.”
2. Why are you the most qualified candidate for this position?
“As a band director and former employed principal of high school, middle school and elementary school student; I believe my known achievements with Belen Schools and documented successes with the Bernalillo School District will enhance and facilitate the superintendent’s proposed vision and mission for the success of Belen Schools.”
3. How can the school district work to improve graduation rates?
“If elected, I will know my role as a board member will be to facilitate the superintendent to initiate a proposed plan with comprehensive board policies and provide the needed fiscal means to improve future graduation rates. Board members must envision their duties as facilitators … not as administrators.”
Position 3
Larry Lindberg (I)
Age: 74
Occupation: Retired U.S. marshal
Education: MS Educational Administration from University of Illinois; BS Education from the University of Kansas
Previous elected offices: Belen Board of Education
Have you ever been arrested or convicted of a DWI or a felony? No.
1. If elected, what will be your top three priorities?
“A. Keep our students safe; B. Bring back the full-time police officer at BHS that the city of Belen Police Department took away; C. Insure the graduation rate at each high school increases.”
2. Why are you the most qualified candidate for this position?
“A. I have a great deal of education; B. I have life experiences as a U.S. marshal for 25 years; C. Active duty USAF for eight years, plus 21 years U.S. Army Reserve.”
3. How can the school district work to improve graduation rates?
“A. Stress our Career Academy to students; B. Provide computer and individual instruction.”
Los Lunas Board of Education
District 1
Frank Otero (I)
Age: 60
Occupation: Retired facility manager, NMDOH
Education: Los Lunas High School, class of 1976; UNM, business management
Previous elected offices: Los Lunas Board of Education, 2007-2011, 2015-present
Have you ever been arrested or convicted of a DWI or a felony? No.
1. If elected, what will be your top three priorities?
“Support educators to continue the progress in providing effective education, advocate for retention and development of quality teachers using higher learning incentive including continued increases in salary and benefits, providing a sound education for each individual student.”
2. Why are you the most qualified candidate for this position?
“During my eight and a half years on the school board, I have contributed a considerable amount of my personal time to learn and understand the educational process. I have developed relationships throughout the state and, of course, the communities I grew up and live in.”
3. How can the school district work to improve graduation rates?
“Los Lunas Schools has offered credit recovery alternatives to education for some time now. However, there are a significant numbers of youth who live in difficult situations, move around constantly, and live on the streets. Our state funding needs to provide for social workers to all children.”
District 2
Eloy G. Giron
Age: 53
Occupation: Sandia National Labs
Education: Belen High School graduate
Previous elected offices: Valencia County Commissioner
Have you ever been arrested or convicted of a DWI or a felony? No.
1. If elected, what will be your top three priorities?
“Students: Focus on providing a safe environment for all students and to provide materials and supplies to improve in all areas of learning. Staff: Implement policy and procedures for a positive and effective environment for all staff. Accountability: Produce necessary information and transparency to the taxpayers by LLS administration.”
2. Why are you the most qualified candidate for this position?
“I feel with my past political experiences and being able to be a team player, I can work together with four other board members through debate, comprise and separating politics, we can and will move Los Lunas School District forward.”
3. How can the school district work to improve graduation rates?
“I would like to work to ensure that students and teachers are afforded the necessary tools and resources to be able to increase the graduation rates. By working together and having a plan in place that will support our graduates of today and the years to come.”
Margaret Milarch
Age: 68
Occupation: Semi-retired businesswoman
Education: Bachelor’s degree
Previous elected offices: None
Have you ever been arrested or convicted of a DWI or a felony? No.
1. If elected, what will be your top three priorities?
“I will respond to NMPED regional meetings for parents. At each meeting, parent feedback was, ‘Let our teachers go do what they have the training and experience to do.’ I will support the dedicated teachers that have day to day influence on our students.”
2. Why are you the most qualified candidate for this position?
“I am a former teacher, a former classified employee of the year. I have served in the sub pool at every school in the district. I have loved and learned from your children. I will initiate and support any policy that will equip them to be critical thinkers.”
3. How can the school district work to improve graduation rates?
“Apprenticeships, Robotics, AG, shop, art and music, technology, Battle for the Books all engage students and equip them to grow into great adults. I think the way to improve graduation rates is to keep them engaged and in school. I will do everything I can to enrich their school experience.”
District 3
David Vickers
Age:63
Occupation: Business owner
Education: BA Political Science, UNM
Previous elected offices: Los Lunas School Boad 1995-1999, N.M. Representative 1999-2000
Have you ever been arrested or convicted of a DWI or a felony? No.
1. If elected, what will be your top three priorities?
“1. Equality of school facilities and programs across the district; 2. Increasing reading and math achievement; 3. Listening to parents and responding to their concerns
2. Why are you the most qualified candidate for this position?
“The other candidate for this position has no substance.”
3. How can the school district work to improve graduation rates?
“The teachers and administrators are the professionals with the expertise to tackle this issue. I will support any plan that has promise and has been proven to work else where.”
District 4
Bryan Smith (I)
Age: 57
Occupation: Distinguished technologist, Sandia National Labs
Education: 1981 Los Lunas High graduate, UNM
Previous elected offices: Los Lunas School Board 2015 to present.
Have you ever been arrested or convicted of a DWI or a felony? No.
1. If elected, what will be your top three priorities?
“To make decisions I feel will improve proficiency rates, graduation rates, and other decisions directly benefiting the children and staff of this district. I will also work to improve our relationships with our community.”
2. Why are you the most qualified candidate for this position ?
“With the four years experience I have as a board member, I have gained a great deal of insight through our trainings and interactions with school leaders from all over the country and will continue to incorporate that knowledge in my decision making process.”
3. How can the school district work to improve graduation rates?
“Support all programs that directly affect our most vulnerable students at an early age and explore all options that will increase proficiency with our entire population throughout the district, which will improve graduation rates.”
District 5 • Two-Year Term
Brandon Campanella (I)
Age: 38
Occupation: Youth and outreach pastor
Education: Master of Arts in Education
Previous elected offices: Los Lunas Board of Education
Have you ever been arrested or convicted of a DWI or a felony? No.
1. If elected, what will be your top three priorities
“1. Transparency. Opening channels of clear communication for parents, teachers and our community and letting all stakeholders know and feel that their voice is valuable. 2. Discovering avenues to increasing our community engagement. 3. Working with the superintendent to find ways to increase vocational training in our high schools.”
2. Why are you the most qualified candidate for this position?
“As a current member of the Los Lunas School Board, I’ve completed that learning curve with a firm grasp on the current issues affecting the district. With a Master of Arts in Education, I taught elementary for nine years and continue to work with students in our community. I understand all sides of education from students to the administration, understand the needs of our district, and empathize with all stakeholders.”
3. How can the school district work to improve graduation rates?
“1. Improve our early identification of at-risk students. 2. Engage students with curriculum and activities that lead to college and career ready programs. 3. Empower our community by partnering with schools and classrooms to help support these at-risk populations. We must create an atmosphere that not only highlights but also rewards education.”
Steven Otero
Age: 61
Occupation: Business owner of Getaway Grill Catering, AAMCO Mechanical and Construction and currently facilities manager at The Downs Casino and Racetrack
Education: 1976 Graduate of Los Lunas High School, WNMU Business Studies/classified first semester junior, licensed in New Mexico as a building contractor and HVAC mechanical contractor
Previous elected offices: None.
Have you ever been arrested or convicted of a DWI or a felony? No.
1. If elected, what will be your top three priorities?
“... My first and foremost priority will be to help increase the morale and professional attitude of certified and classified staff, as well as better and equal pay for all staff; Part two will automatically flow through to our students to learn in a happier classroom environment. Make myself available to those with advice and concerns.”
2. Why are you the most qualified candidate for this position?
“I honestly cannot say I am the most qualified candidate ... I believe if a person cares for students and staff, he or she is qualified. Working for LLS for 19 years with my last few years as an administrator and continuously being involved with many organizations during this time truly qualifies me for this position.”
3. How can the school district work to improve graduation rates?
“Improving graduation rates is a tough task that involves the administration and staff, and parent involvement; it should be the foundation for the success of their children graduating. We have an obligation to make sure we are aggressive on improving the graduation rate, but it has to be a team effort. Bring back trades?”
Carey Salaz
Age: 35
Occupation: Senior regulatory case manager
Education: BBA
Previous elected offices: N/A
Have you ever been arrested or convicted of a DWI or a felony? N/A
1. If elected, what will be your top three priorities?
“Increase after-school programs and extracurricular activities for our students. Collaborate with our community on engagement opportunities such as internships and volunteer activities. Ensure school policies are consistent with community needs (ex. School uniform policy — many of our families can barely afford school supplies let alone school wardrobes).”
2. Why are you the most qualified candidate for this position?
“I think all the candidates are qualified. Brandon has served on the school board, and Steve is a seasoned member of the community. I’m a native New Mexican, educated career woman, and more importantly a parent of a Los Lunas student so I see, firsthand, the challenges our families face.”
3. How can the school district work to improve graduation rates?
“As the old saying goes, ‘Idle hands are the devil’s playground.’ By providing our students with opportunities to become engaged in our community, and working collaboratively with our community to become engaged with our students, we can improve graduation rates and the overall economic viability of our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.