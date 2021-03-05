Two law enforcement agencies were the target of vandalism Thursday night and early Friday morning.
The buildings of the Belen Police Department on Becker Avenue and the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office on Luna Avenue in Los Lunas were both vandalized with graffiti.
The BPD received most of the damage, with spray paint on the front wall and the bay door of its storage building, as well as five marked police units. The vandals also busted out the back window of one of those units. Belen Police Chief James Harris estimates the damage to run in the thousands of dollars.
At the sheriff’s office, the vandalism was minimal, with only tagging on the north side of the office. Lt. Joseph Rowland said they have already painted over the graffiti.
Harris said he believes at least two men were involved in the crime at BPD, which occurred two separate times of the evening hours — once just after 7 p.m. on Thursday, and again after 2 a.m. Friday.
“Individuals came by and tagged the front wall, the door to our storage bay, tagged several of our units (in the parking lot) and busted out the back windshield of a unit,” Harris said. “We know they came at least twice during the night.”
The police chief said they are going over video surveillance from the building, and are looking at several suspects.
The BPD is also investigating other acts of similar vandalism that occurred at other buildings in the Hub City, including the skate park at Eagle Park in Belen.
“We’ve been able to see two males involved,” Harris said. “We’re working on identifying them now.”
The graffiti was a series of letters, including “VC” and another that is a common abbreviation for a derogatory statement about law enforcement. Harris said while “VC” might indicate Valencia County, he’s not yet sure.
“Some of the other tagging is somewhat familiar, but there are other things in the graffiti that jump out at us that we’ll be investigating,” Harris said.
Police departments often get calls from residents and businesses owners for graffiti problems, and Harris says they take these incidents serious no matter where they are.
“What it does tell us is these individuals are brazen,” the chief said. “We also know the sheriff’s office was tagged last night and we’ll be working with them to identify these people.”
Rowland said while they do have surveillance cameras outside the sheriff’s office, the vandals were not caught on tape. It wasn’t until a shift supervisor went to the office at about 4 a.m. Friday that he saw the graffiti.
Because the patrol deputies are out in the field, there isn’t a lot of traffic around the office during the night-time hours.
“Our deputies will be more on the look out after this incident,” Rowland said. “We are working with the Belen Police Department on this matter, and we’re hoping for a safe resolution to this issue.”
Harris said he hopes the citizens will also come forward if they know who the individuals responsible for the damage are.
Both Harris and Rowland said because both agency’s buildings were tagged with similar messages, they believe they were specifically targeted.
“How does it feel? You feel violated and the pain that other people feel,” Harris said. “It’s quite obvious that these people have a specific issue with law enforcement. That could be due to the fever of the country right now ... or it could be something very specific to the Belen Police Department and the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office.”
Rowland said after the incident at the VCSO, he contacted both the Los Lunas and Bosque Farms police departments, both saying they didn’t have any incidents.
