Computer appointments
Beginning Monday, May 18, the Belen Public Library will begin permitting limited access to computers for essential services, such as employment and unemployment applications, insurance and health care, and critical emails.
Recreational and entertainment uses of computers are not permitted as long as the state’s stay-at-home orders remain in place.
Appointments for essential computer use may be made by phone (966-2600) only beginning May 7. No drop-in use is permitted. For fairness to those without internet access, appointments may not be made by email.
A valid essential use for the computer must be given when making an appointment by phone. Because of limited capacity, no one may request more than one computer appointment per week.
Only the individual with the appointment may enter the library. Family members, friends, children, or colleagues must all wait outside the library while the registered individual uses the computer.
Individuals with mobility issues may be assisted to and from the computer station, but the assistant must wait outside during the computer session.
Each computer session is limited to 50 minutes. This allows time to disinfect the computer station before the next user.
Individuals will be provided with disinfectant to sanitize their computer station before and after they use the computer.
Individuals who are not feeling well or have active symptoms may not enter the library. A temperature check will be taken for every individual entering the library.
Individuals are strongly encouraged to wear a mask during the time they are inside the library.
No other area of the library will be open — each appointment is limited to computer use only. No public restrooms will be available at the library.
Limited printing from computers will be available through staff assistance only. Regular per page charges of .15 for black and white, .35 for color will apply. Charges will be placed on the individual’s library card account, or collected by check through the mail.
Curb-side check-out
Beginning Monday, May 11, the Belen Public Library will begin curb-side checkout of library materials.
Library materials may be requested either by phone to 966-2600 beginning May 7, or online through the library catalog, which requires login with a valid library card number, belen.biblionix.com/catalog/.
The same limits of 10 total items, with up to 2 DVDs, per card apply.
Reserve requests will be available 24 hours after the request is submitted, by phone or online. Library staff will call to arrange a date and time for the materials to be picked up. No materials will be available on the same day a request is submitted.
Materials will be delivered to the sidewalk behind the library. Individuals must stay in their car until the items are delivered to the sidewalk. After the librarian leaves, individuals may then exit their car to pick up the materials from the sidewalk. Individuals are encouraged to wear masks during curbside check-out.
A doorbell will be available on the drop box behind the library to contact library staff if no one is outside the building.
All library items may be returned to the drop box behind the library. However, no overdue fines will be charged while the state’s stay-at-home orders remain in place.
No one will be permitted inside the library for browsing or checking out materials. After the state’s stay-at-home orders have been modified, other restrictions on accessing library materials may be put in place at that time.
No requests for materials may be made at the library.
WiFi is available during normal business hours from the parking lots surrounding the library. The password is Guestwifi. Individuals may use their own WiFi devises from their cars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.