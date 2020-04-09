BELEN—The Belen Public Library and Director Kathy Pickering recently celebrated and honored the volunteers and board members who support the Belen Public Library and the Belen Harvey House Museum.
The list of volunteers include:
Library Volunteer: Sandy McBain, collection inventory assistant
Harvey House Museum Volunteers and Friends of the Belen Harvey House Board: Marty Henderson, president; Pat Cart, exhibits committee: Farabe Smith, and Mary Hahn, secretary; Jim Sloan, exhibits committee; Deb Nokes, Steve Cohen, Georgia Eddy, exhibits committee; Paul Hausse, Heide Green, treasurer; Barbara Bransky, Patricia Saunders, Linda Griffith, Leslee Gill, exhibits committee; and Linda Jenkins.
Books on Becker volunteers: Diana Ulibarri, Diana Green, Kathy Jaramillo, Mary Jane Siegford, Sally Nittler, Janis Marston, Cruz Ann Dzuik, Joan Riedell, Susan Dubiel, Barbara Anderson, Merita Wison and Dorie Corrao.
Friends of the Belen Public Library Board: June Romero, president; Julie Sanchez, vice president; Merita Wilson, treasurer; Laura Sanchez, book club chairwoman; Jeane Lederer, secretary; Diana Ulibarri, membership chairwoman; and Karen Keese, communications chairwoman.
Board of Trustees for Library and Harvey House: June Romero, president; Stephen Cohen, vice president; Holly Chavez, Kari Fields, secretary; Tina Hite, Charles Rundles and Leslee Gill.
