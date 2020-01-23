A Bosque Farms man accused of killing one man and injuring a state police officer in a head-on collision in October has been arrested.
Dwight David Weir, 55, was arrested shortly after 9 a.m., on Sunday, Jan. 19, by New Mexico State Police. Officers located Weir in an RV on Broadway Boulevard, north of Interstate 25 near Isleta. He was booked into the Sandoval County Detention Center.
About 4 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 22, NMSP officers responded to a fatal head-on crash involving a wrong-way driver on Unser near Mariposa in Rio Rancho.
The investigation indicated NMSP Sgt. Nathan Searle was traveling north on Unser near Mariposa in his police vehicle when a south-bound green 1999 Ford SUV, driven by Weir with passenger Mark A. Marquez, 52, of Farmington, crossed the center line and drove head-on into Searle’s vehicle. Marquez died at the scene.
Searle was transported to a hospital with broken bones, where he was treated and released. Weir was airlifted to an area hospital where he was treated for injuries and released.
Through the investigation, state police investigators learned that prior to driving, Weir admitted to taking methamphetamine. After serving a search warrant on Weir’s SUV, agents also found methamphetamine inside the vehicle.
A felony arrest warrant was issued for Weir, charging him with homicide by vehicle, great bodily harm by vehicle, possession of controlled substances, driving while under the influence (second offense) and reckless driving.
(0) comments
