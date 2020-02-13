Bosque Farms Mayor Candidates
Robert Knowlton
Age: 62
Occupation: Engineer, Sandia National Labs
Education: BS Civil Engineering, MS and PhD Hydrology
Previous political experience: Two terms as a Bosque Farms village councilor, one term as Bosque Farms village mayor
Have you ever been arrested or convicted of a DWI or a felony? No
Have you or your business ever filed for bankruptcy? No
1. Why did you decide to run for elected office in Bosque Farms?
“I previously served the village for 16 years as a planning and zoning commissioner, a village councilor and as mayor. Bosque Farms is a wonderful community. I am committed to preserving the rural character of the village and providing leadership to increase business opportunities and manage village projects/services.”
2. What will be your top three priorities if elected?
“First, resume the economic development activities I started on the governing body by bringing in new businesses and increasing our tax revenue. Second, secure state and/or federal funding for the sewer plant upgrade and oversee the work. Third, manage the improvements to the community center kitchen.”
3. What will you do as a newly elected city official to make sure the city is financially secure and stimulate economic development?
“I have 12 years of experience successfully managing the village budget while on the governing body. Stimulating economic development is difficult, but I have a plan that involves utilizing tax incentives under the Local Economic Development Act for small communities to bring new businesses to the village.”
Roberta Diane Martinez
Age: 64
Education: Some college
Occupation: More than 40 years of self employment as an artist
Previous political experience: None
Have you ever been arrested or convicted of a DWI or a felony? No
Have you or your business ever filed for bankruptcy? No
1. Why did you decide to run for elected office in Bosque Farms?
“I decided to run for Bosque Farms mayor because I love my community! I believe that I have fresh ideas to improve the quality of life for everyone in our community!”
2. What will be your top three priorities if elected?
“A. I believe crime has gotten out of control in our community. I want to make our beloved community safe again! B. I want to lower taxes. Spend our money wisely and make it go further! C. I would install street lights at every bus stop.”
3. What will you do as a newly elected city official to make sure the city is financially secure and stimulate economic development?
“My first concern is fixing the lopsided policing agreement with Peralta! Peralta needs their own police department. This would ensure their residents safety and lower their crime rate. With the BFPD being responsible for our village alone, the crime rate will drop! The response time will be much faster.”
Russell Walkup
Age: 56
Occupation: Database administrator
Previous political experience: Council member since 2010; mayor pro-tem since 2016.
Have you ever been arrested or convicted of a DWI or a felony? No
Have you or your business ever filed for bankruptcy? No
1. Why did you decide to run for elected office in Bosque Farms?
“We have very special people here in Bosque Farms with a great sense of community. I want to continue and help grow that bond we share with one another. I’m committed to keeping our fire, police, EMS, water and sewer departments strong.”
2. What will be your top three priorities if elected?
“We will need to continue to build our commercial district along N.M. 47 and support our outstanding businesses we have here in Bosque Farms. A second waste water clarifier is needed to help keep our sewer system running at peak efficacy. Developing our public land for all residents to enjoy.”
3. What will you do as a newly elected city official to make sure the city is financially secure and stimulate economic development?
“Since 2010, I have worked to ensure we have a viable budget in place. I will continue to work on getting additional businesses to locate here to fill the needs and services we are missing from our community and help grow and expand our current businesses.”
Bosque Farms Village Council Candidates
Bryan I. Burks
Age: 43
Occupation: Cybersecurity analyst for a defense contractor on base
Education: B.S., Cybersecurity and Information Assurance
Previous political experience: None
Have you ever been arrested or convicted of a DWI or a felony? No
Have you or your business ever filed for bankruptcy? No
1. Why did you decide to run for elected office in Bosque Farms?
“I’ve spent my life serving others and the nation; and I’ve always considered serving in a local office. After retiring from 21 years in the Air Force, and choosing to stay in Bosque Farms, my family and I decided to take the opportunity to serve again.”
2. What will be your top three priorities if elected?
“First, to preserve the rural, community atmosphere in the village. Second, to work to ensure the safety and security of village citizens. Finally, to look for opportunities to spur local small business growth, particularly along Bosque Farms Boulevard (N.M. 47).”
3. What will you do as a newly elected city official to make sure the city is financially secure and stimulate economic development?
“First, I’ll solicit input from citizens and local businesses on what types of business we’d like in the village, as well as what village policies and regulations both helped and hindered their businesses. Then I’ll work to support similar initiatives to spur new business desired by our citizens.”
Richard “Rick” Goshorn
Age: 58
Occupation: Higher education business officer
Education: Bachelor of business administration
Previous political experience: None
Have you ever been arrested or convicted of a DWI or a felony? No
Have you or your business ever filed for bankruptcy? No
1. Why did you decide to run for elected office in Bosque Farms?
“I enjoy being a public servant. I have worked in a fiscal and administrative capacity for many years at the University of New Mexico and enjoy getting involved in the community. I’d like to bring my expertise to the council and work to make the community better.”
2. What will be your top three priorities if elected?
“Increased community safety, economic development and improved community recreational trails/facilities.”
3. What will you do as a newly elected city official to make sure the city is financially secure and stimulate economic development?
“I have substantial experience in governmental fiscal management, as well as police, facilities, capital projects, and will monitor the budget of the village closely. Economically, my first steps will be investigating incentives, offices for SBDC advisors, working with local legislators, while maintaining the rural nature of the community.”
Ronita Wood
Age: 59
Occupation: Retired teacher
Education: B.S. in physical education, and a master’s in education.
Previous political experience: Bosque Farms Village Council for 2 1/2 years
Have you ever been arrested or convicted of a DWI or a felony? No.
Have you or your business ever filed for bankruptcy? No.
1. Why did you decide to run for elected office in Bosque Farms?
“I have lived in Bosque Farms for more than 56 years. My family and I are vested in the community and have been involved in many different facets from councilor, fire department, fair board and community watch. I care about my community and will help where I can.”
2. What will be your top three priorities if elected?
“One priority will be to continue to improve our sewer system by adding the second phase. We need new equipment, such as a heart monitor, to add to our EMS unit to better serve our aging population. Better communication is important and needs to be accessible to all.”
3. What will you do as a newly elected city official to make sure the city is financially secure and stimulate economic development?
“We need to work together with the current economic development team to strengthen our economy, making the village a better partner and building revenue. This and being fiscally responsible will lead to the village being financially secure.”
Bosque Farms Municipal Judge Candidates
Michael S. Cheromiah
Age: 26
Occupation: Teacher
Education: Bachelor of Arts, The University of New Mexico, 2018, Psychology and Religious Studies
Previous elected position: None
Have you ever been arrested or convicted of a DWI or a felony? No
Have you or your business ever filed for bankruptcy? No
1. Why did you decide to run for elected office in Bosque Farms?
“ The motto of Bosque Farms is ‘Preserving Rural America.’ In order to preserve Bosque Farms, I believe my service to my community is necessary. I want current and future residents to see how great Bosque Farms is and, with some effort, will continue to be the best. ”
2. What, in your experience or education, makes you most qualified for this position?
“ I believe my education qualifies me for this position. The religious studies program is simply reading, understanding and interpreting the text while the role of the municipal judge is reading, understanding and interpreting the municipal code.”
3. Do you believe in alternative sentencing? If so, what types of alternative sentencing would you implement?
“Yes, alternative sentencing demonstrates that the community cares about justice and not collecting fines. Alternative sentencing also prevents individuals from acquiring debt from burdensome fines. I also plan to ensure speedy trials by holding court more often than the required two sessions per month.”
Thomas George
Age: 68
Occupation: Retired
Education: Ph.D. in construction management, 1994
Previous political experience: None
Have you ever been arrested or convicted of a DWI or a felony? No
Have you or your business ever filed for bankruptcy? No
1. Why did you decide to run for elected office in Bosque Farms?
“To give back to the community, certainly not for the $375 per month pay.”
2. What, in your experience or education, makes you most qualified for this position?
“I am the only candidate with a doctoral degree.”
3. Do you believe in alternative sentencing? If so, what types of alternative sentencing would you implement?
“Yes, community service if the village’s insurance and council will allow.”
Dolly Wallace
Age: 67
Occupation: Current Bosque Farms municipal judge; co-owner of Wallace Quarter Horses LLC; accredited national horse judge; trainer, clinician, coach, instructor, professional exhibitor of several different breeds of horses in many different disciplines
Education: CSU graduate of Equine reproduction & Stallion, Mare & Foal management; annual New Mexico Judicial continued education seminars for past four years; Los Lunas High School graduate; Albuquerque Business College graduate
Previous political experience: Bosque Farms Village Council and Bosque Farms municipal judge
Have you ever been arrested or convicted of a DWI or a felony? No
Have you or your business ever filed for bankruptcy? No
1. Why did you decide to run for elected office in Bosque Farms?
“I love my present job of being Bosque Farms municipal judge. I am a good listener, with an open mind and I think I have a good sense of judgement. I also helped write many of the current ordinances of the village of Bosque Farms and understand the intent ...”
2. What, in your experience or education, makes you most qualified for this position?
“I have four years of experience in being a municipal judge and training that the state of New Mexico has provided to me during that time. I’ve also had the hard knocks of life teach me common sense and sense of right from wrong ...”
3. Do you believe in alternative sentencing? If so, what types of alternative sentencing would you implement?
“I do believe in alternative sentencing. This is an area that judges can be flexible. I treat my first-time juvenile offenders differently than an adult with numerous citations. But I will only do what the law allows.”
