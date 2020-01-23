BOSQUE FARMS—Bosque Farms police officer Ricky Dominguez was named the 2019 Drug Recognition Expert of the Year by the New Mexico DRE Program.
According to a recent press release, the committee selected Dominguez because he conducted the most enforcement evaluations in New Mexico in 2019. His evaluations alone accounted for 10 percent of all evaluations conducted within the state.
Dominguez has a 100 percent accuracy rate in determining the specific drug category or categories, a suspected drug impaired driver is under the influence of as correlated by toxicology results.
Dominguez, a drug recognition expert since 2018, continues to seek out opportunities to learn and advance his knowledge as he simultaneously gains experience in the field of drug impairment through his hard work.
He has already established credibility for himself as a DRE, as well as the DRE Program in the courts within his jurisdiction.
Dominguez is assigned to the patrol division with Bosque Farms Police Department, and is responsible for coordinating checkpoints within his jurisdiction in addition to his normal patrol duties.
He is often called upon for his assistance in impaired driving investigations by fellow officers from his own and surrounding jurisdictions.
Dominguez has 13 years of law enforcement experience and has been with BFPD for just more than two years.
Officer Dominguez will be recognized at the New Mexico DRE Committee Meeting and has been invited to attend the 26th Annual Conference on Drugs, Alcohol and Impaired Driving in San Antonio, Texas, in August 2020.
