Who’s the best around? That’s right — it’s time for our annual Best of Valencia County competition.
This friendly contest is meant to recognize the great local businesses here in Valencia County.
So tell us, who makes the best chile relleno? Where is the best place to get a sweet treat? Who’s the best florist?
This is your chance to vote for the people and places nearest and dearest to your hearts.
There are 75 categories this year, so take a look and name your favorites — from your favorite green chile cheeseburger to the person who treats your car just right.
To tempt you just a little more, we’re offering a prize as an incentive for filling out the ballot.
Each person can vote only once. Include your name on the ballot or it will not be accepted.
When you fill out the ballot, please be specific in your answers and use first and last names, and locations for your selections.
The deadline for ballot submission is 5 p.m., Friday, Nov. 1.
Bring in your ballot or send it to Best of Valencia County, c/o Valencia County News-Bulletin, 221 S. Main Street, Ste. B, Belen, N.M., 87002, or email it to cgarcia@news-bulletin.com.
Check out our Best of Valencia County winners from 2018 in the link below:
The Valencia County News-Bulletin is once again honored to announce the winners of the Best of Valencia County.
