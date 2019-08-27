Belen City Council
Danny M. Bernal Jr.
Wayne R. Gallegos (I)
Robert C. Noblin Jr.
Rio Communities City Council
Jerry Don Gage
Peggy R. Gutjahr (I)
Arturo R. Sais (I)
John Keith Thompson
Jim Winters
Allen A. Zach
Los Lunas Schools Board of Education
District 1
Frank A. Otero (I)
District 2
Eloy G. Giron
Margaret S. Milarch
District 3
Dave Vickers
District 4
Bryan C. Smith (I)
District 5 (two-year term)
Brandon P. Campanella (I)
Steven R. Otero
Carey J. Salaz
Belen Consolidated Schools Board of Education
District 1
Max F. Cordova (I)
District 2
Yvonne McCloud (I)
Aubrey E. Tucker
District 3
Larry Lindberg (I)
The University of New Mexico-Valencia Advisory Board
Position 2
Belinda Martinez (I)
Position 3
Russell Griego (I)
Position 5
Paul T. Luna (I)
Valencia Soil and Water Conservation District
Position 1
Abel M. Camarena (I)
Position 2
*No candidates filed*
Position 5
Gail D. Goodman
Juanita B. Herrera
