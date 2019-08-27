Elections 2019
Belen City Council

Danny M. Bernal Jr.

Wayne R. Gallegos (I)

Robert C. Noblin Jr.

Rio Communities City Council

Jerry Don Gage

Peggy R. Gutjahr (I)

Arturo R. Sais (I)

John Keith Thompson

Jim Winters

Allen A. Zach

Los Lunas Schools Board of Education

District 1

Frank A. Otero (I)

District 2

Eloy G. Giron

Margaret S. Milarch

District 3

Dave Vickers

District 4

Bryan C. Smith (I)

District 5 (two-year term)

Brandon P. Campanella (I)

Steven R. Otero

Carey J. Salaz

Belen Consolidated Schools Board of Education

District 1

Max F. Cordova (I)

District 2

Yvonne McCloud (I)

Aubrey E. Tucker

District 3

Larry Lindberg (I)

The University of New Mexico-Valencia Advisory Board

Position 2

Belinda Martinez (I)

Position 3

Russell Griego (I)

Position 5

Paul T. Luna (I)

Valencia Soil and Water Conservation District

Position 1

Abel M. Camarena (I)

Position 2

*No candidates filed*

Position 5

Gail D. Goodman

Juanita B. Herrera

