Recommendations from New Mexico Department of Health
• Avoid large public gatherings, particularly if you are a high-risk individual
* High-risk individuals are older adults and people who have severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease
• Avoid all non-essential travel to affected out-of-state areas; and exercise extreme caution with all out-of-state travel
• Remain home (“self-isolate”) if you are sick and call the Department of Health at 1-855-600-3453 if you are exhibiting any of the symptoms of COVID-19
*Those symptoms include fever, cough or trouble breathing
•And continue taking precautionary steps to protect your individual health, such as:
*Washing your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
*Clean “high-touch” surfaces daily with regular household cleaners
*Avoid sharing personal household items
The New Mexico Department of Health has updated its dedicated COVID-19 webpage, viewable at cv.nmhealth.org.
If any of the following are true, call the New Mexico Department of Health at 855-600-3453:
• You have fever, cough or shortness of breath, and in the 14 days before your symptoms started, you visited China, Iran, Italy or South Korea, or were in contact with a person known to have COVID-19.
• You do not have fever, cough or shortness of breath, but you did travel to China, Iran, Italy or South Korea, in the last 14 days, or were in contact with a person known to have COVID-19.
