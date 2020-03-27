The New Mexico Department of Health announced that Valencia County residents may call the Belen public health office two days next week to speak with a nurse to determine their need for COVID-19 testing.
From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, March 30, and Tuesday, March 31, residents may call the nurse at 864-7743, extension 1101, to determine their need for testing.
The nurses will provide education, recommendations on isolation and identify those who should receive COVID-19 testing.
For the safety of the community, citizens requesting testing should not drive to the public health office.
Priority screening will be provided for:
People experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 infection: fever, cough or shortness of breath
People who have traveled from Europe (to include Italy), China, Iran, South Korea, Japan or U.S. states with confirmed community spread.
It is critical to know before attending these screenings that those without symptoms of COVID-19 infection do not need testing for COVID-19.
We are currently in allergy season, and having allergy symptoms such as sneezing, and itchy eyes, nose or throat is not an indication for testing.
Please limit two people per vehicle to avoid unnecessary risk for viral spread. No insurance is required for screening.
New Mexicans with health-related questions can call our coronavirus hotline at 855-600-3453. For non-health-related questions or concerns call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated and finalized as a one-stop source for information.
The state Department of Health updates its dedicated COVID-19 webpage with additional tests as the state lab provides results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.