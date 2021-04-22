Be a part of the Valencia Soil and Water Conservation’s Earth Day Science Fiesta events and City Nature Challenge 2021 all while being safe.
From April 30 through May 3, the VSWCD is having various local organizations hosting several fun activities to help celebrate Earth Day and the importance of connecting with the local environment.
They will have several guided hikes you can register for to take part in the worldwide Nature Challenge 2021 while learning about the common wildlife at the Whitfield Wildlife Conservation Area, 2424 N.M. 47. Each hike will be about one to one and a half hours.
What to know before you come
• All events are free
• All events are great for families of children and adults of all ages
• Events will take place between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily from April 30 to May 3
• All activities will be inside or outside of the visitor’s center building.
• For your safety and the safety of staff and other volunteers during these days, everyone will be required to wear a face mask (2 years old and older) and maintain a 6-foot distance from non-household members when possible. Please use hand sanitizer when able. Hand sanitizer will be provided for visitor use.
What to know when you arrive
• There will be an information station in front of the building with everything you will need to know about all the events and activities for that day, a City Nature Challenge information card, informational brochure about the district and all our programs, extra masks if you forgot one, water bottles, hand sanitizer, and information about Whitfield.
• The Friends of Whitfield (a nonprofit volunteer organization dedicated to creating opportunities for education, preservation, and conservation at Whitfield) will have items displayed outside that are for bid now until May 4, at noon here charityauctionstoday.com/auctions/friends-of-whitfield-online-auction-21519
Schedule of activities
Friday, April 30
• Friends of Smokey Bear: balloon and firetruck
• Southwest Model Railroad Museum: train demonstration
Central New Mexico Audubon Society: live raptors
• H2 Academic Solutions: fact rocks activity
• Friends of Whitfield: Silent Auction Aldo Leopold Benches outside and information
City Nature Challenge Hikes: Make sure to register here forms.office.com/r/gL4BWJXPCv, by April 27
Saturday, May 1
• Friends of Smokey Bear: balloon and firetruck
• Southwest Model Railroad Museum: train demonstration
• Central New Mexico Audubon Society: learning about birds
• Zoo Crew Kids: live lizards and snakes
• Friends of Whitfield: Silent Auction Aldo Leopold benches outside and information
• B.E.M.P.: watershed program
• Ciudad Soil and Water Conservation District: watershed program
• Pack 116/Troop 116/Troop 831: watershed program and camp trailer demonstration
• Petroglyph National Monument: National Park resources
• City Nature Challenge Hikes:
Sunday, May 2
• Southwest Model Railroad Museum: train demonstration
• Central New Mexico Audubon Society: live raptors
• Friends of Whitfield: Silent Auction Aldo Leopold benches outside for bid and information
• B.E.M.P.: watershed program
Ciudad Soil and Water Conservation District: watershed program
• Pack 116/Troop 116/Troop 438: watershed program and camp trailer demonstration
• Petroglyph National Monument: National Park resources
• Los Lunas Library: learning about tails and tales
• City Nature Challenge Hikes
Monday, May 3
• Los Lunas Library: learning about tails and tales
• Southwest Model Railroad Museum: train demonstration
• Friends of Whitfield: Silent Auction Aldo Leopold Benches outside for bid and information.
• City Nature Challenge Hikes
Any further questions about these activities and events, contact Allison Martin at allisonmartin@valenciaswcd.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.