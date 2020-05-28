Belen High School 2020 Valedictorians
Eli W. Baca
Family: Parents, Paul and Loretta Baca; three siblings, Emilio, Alexa and Joely
Plans after graduation:
“I plan on studying finance and political science at New Mexico State University.”
What is your best memory from your time during high school?
“As student body president, one of my duties was to say the morning announcements. With much practice and a special routine, I came to enjoy this start to my day. What started off as somewhat stressful, created some of the best memories from high school.”
What did it take to become valedictorian?
“From the time I was little, my parents believed in me and encouraged me to be extraordinary. I have followed the same habits since I was in elementary school; work hard and make sacrifices. I have also had great teachers along the way.”
What is the best advice you can give the underclassmen?
“Be yourself, get involved and find what makes you happy.”
Given that the COVID-19 pandemic closed the school in your senior year, what are you most proud of yourself for during this trying time?
“I made the best out of a bad situation by strictly maintaining social distancing. I kept in touch with my entire student body through various forms of communication including; social media, handwritten letters and phone calls.”
Haven Casillas
Family: Parents, Arlene and Kevin Casillas; siblings, Maddison, Diego and Beau Casillas
Plans after graduation:
“I am going to be attending The University of New Mexico and getting my degree in chemical engineering.”
What is your best memory from your time during high school?
“I can’t think of one specific memory that I hold close to me, there are just too many. I think homecoming week will always be a highlight of high school; no one does it like Belen.”
What did it take to become valedictorian?
“The biggest things that have helped me become valedictorian were time management and staying focused on my school work. I had to balance my classes, my work schedule, sports and time with my friends and family.”
What is the best advice you can give the underclassmen?
“The best advice I can give to underclassmen would be to set goals for yourself, and work towards them no matter your situation.”
Given that the COVID-19 pandemic closed the school in your senior year, what are you most proud of yourself for during this trying time?
“During these times, I tried to stay away from the negative and focus on the things I can control. I was able to grow closer in my relationship with God, get back into painting, and spend quality time with my family.”
Adrian Maez
Family: Parents, Gerald Maez and Belinda Maez; sister, Breanna Maez
Plans after graduation:
“I plan to earn a bachelor’s of science in electrical engineering from New Mexico Tech.”
What is your best memory from your time during high school?
“I don’t know if I have a favorite memory specifically, but drama club has to be the best source of memories in general. I absolutely loved the months of preparation and it all coming together for the performances.
“I also cherish the memories made at the post-show trips to Denny’s with the whole cast.”
What did it take to become valedictorian?
“To become a valedictorian I had to maintain my grades and make sure I would not fall behind. I also had to manage my time between my classes and extracurricular activities.
“I probably would not have kept up with the commitment required had it not been for my mother’s constant assistance.”
What is the best advice you can give the underclassmen?
“I would say that it is best to participate in at least one club or sport. This is a really easy way to have fun and make friends easily.
“Secondly, you should not take it easy in your first year as that can be a really fast way to fall behind in your graduation requirements.”
Given that the COVID-19 pandemic closed the school in your senior year, what are you most proud of yourself for during this trying time?
“I am very proud of taking the extra time to prepare for college with scholarships and housing options. I am also proud of finally reading the final ‘Harry Potter’ books when I got bored.”
Jahemi Olveda
Family: Enrique Olveda and Adela Olveda Valladarez; siblings, Leslie Olveda and Enrique Olveda
Plans after graduation:
“After graduation, I plan on attending The University of New Mexico. My program is BSML Medical Laboratory Science. My biggest goal after high school is becoming a neurosurgeon.”
What is your best memory from your time during high school?
“It is really hard to choose the best moment out of four years. However, I think being in drama and doing shows was my favorite. You spend so much time with different people. The energy is chaotic, but it draws you in.
“Through drama I met one of my favorite teachers, Mrs. Detlor. I also became best friends with people I never thought I’d be friends with.”
What did it take to become valedictorian?
“I think anyone can be valedictorian. Everyone is smart, it’s just having the motivation to do all that you need while still balancing home life and extracurricular activities.
“My motivation sourced from being the first to graduate high school in my family.”
What is the best advice you can give the underclassmen?
“My advice to underclassmen is to join as many things as you can, whether it is sports, clubs or drama. Everything in between. I also recommend not messing around.
“Even today, I see peers who used to ditch and mess around telling others it was never worth it. I’ve seen people struggle to catch up.”
Given that the COVID-19 pandemic closed the school in your senior year, what are you most proud of yourself for during this trying time?
“Given the COVID-19 pandemic, I’m most proud of actually doing my school work. I lost a lot of motivation for school with the pandemic going on.
“Switching to online classes made it seem like it wasn’t even real. It felt like school was over. School work felt optional a lot, even when I knew it wasn’t.”
Belen High School 2020 Salutatorian
Marisa Jojola
Family: Parents, Julie and Giovanni Jojola; brother, Daniel Jojola.
Plans after graduation:
“After graduation, I plan to pursue a bachelor of science in biology at The University of New Mexico’s main campus.”
What is your best memory from your time during high school?
“My best memory would have to be any and every play I had the privilege of acting in for drama. I never thought I would find something as special to me as my drama family.
“I will never forget playing hide-and-go-seek on campus at night during our Christmas party, dancing to Riannah’s song ‘Umbrella’ for our senior lip sync battle, and most of all, my teacher Mrs. Detlor.”
What did it take to become salutatorian?
“Becoming salutatorian took a lot of hard work and determination. I stayed on track with the help of some fantastic teachers and the support of my amazing family.”
What is the best advice you can give the underclassmen?
“Get involved with duel credit and online college courses as soon as you can. They will help you get ahead for college and will save you money. My online courses saved me over $2,000 in tuition!
“Don’t overload yourself and take time to have fun, but work hard for your bright future.
“And last but not least, find what makes you happy and do it. Whether it is drama, band, sports or student council, there are people like you out there. Go and find them!”
Given that the COVID-19 pandemic closed the school in your senior year, what are you most proud of yourself for during this trying time?
“I’m proud that I’ve kept up with my school work and am using this time to enjoy my family before I move out. I’m doing my best to remember the good times I had in high school and to be excited for more fun times ahead.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.