The top three spellers at the 2019 Belen District Spelling Bee last week are James O’Hara, St. Mary’s School; Alejandra Baca, Dennis Chavez Elementary; and Daniele Roache, St. Mary’s School.
They will move on to the Valencia County Spelling Bee, which will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 24, at St. Mary’s School gymnasium.
Rounding out the top 10 at the Belen Bee are, Brysen Soiles, Belen Middle School; Danica Gabaldon, Gil Sanchez Elementary; Caden McFadden and Quinn Burgess, Belen Family School; Agustin Cordova, St. Mary’s, and Aedan Karnes and Mariah Campbell Belen Middle School.
