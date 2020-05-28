Canon Christian Academy 2020 Valedictorian
Nathan Ross
Family: Mother, Melinda Ross
Plans after graduation:
“After graduation I plan to attend New Mexico Tech in fall of 2020 in pursuit of a degree in electrical engineering.”
What is your best memory from your time during high school?
“It is hard to choose just one memory from my time at Canon Christian Academy, but I would definitely have to say spending countless hours with friends from all grades.
“Looking back, I would say these fun, unique moments with everyone put a smile on my face nearly every day, and it never got boring.”
What did it take to become valedictorian?
“Becoming this year’s valedictorian was not easy by any means, as many others in my class were equally deserving of the honor. For me personally, this took hours of hard work and practicing on the weekly, always trying to do my possible best.
“Even if it seems small or unimportant, it should still be taken seriously and be done with the same attitude.”
What is the best advice you can give the underclassmen?
“The best advice I can give to my underclassmen is to take your work seriously from day one. Every grade you make now stays with you on your transcripts all through high school and doing good right from the beginning will keep you on the path to academic greatness. Although it is never easy, it is definitely worth it.”
Given that the COVID-19 pandemic closed the school in your senior year, what are you most proud of yourself for during this trying time?
“The COVID-19 pandemic closed school at the beginning of March, bringing a shocking end to our final weeks as seniors together. Something I am most proud of during this trying time is not dropping the ball once moving to online classes.
“Even though it was definitely a hard change, I am happy to say I did not give up on my work simply because we stopped going to school physically.”
