The following students have been named to the Eastern New Mexico University Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester:
Belen
Kristen Baca, Sayra Gomez, Caleb Ramsell, Adan Rodriguez, Diego Casillas
Bosque Farms
Carlene Allen, Camille LaPorte
Los Lunas
Alivia Lewis, Elijah Almager, Devin Chavez, Kylie Colvill, Baley Goodson, Reyna Ibarra, Jordyn Peralta, Diane Saavedra and Chantel Sanchez.
Peralta
Juanita Perez
Tomé
Taylor Baca
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must complete a minimum of 15 credit hours with a GPA of 3.25 or greater.
Area students graduate from Eastern New Mexico University
The following area students graduated from Eastern New Mexico University in spring 2020:
Belen
Zachary Porcher and Caleb Ramsell
Bosque Farms
Carlene Allen and Camille LaPorte
Los Lunas
Adriana Carabajal, Kylie Colvill, Montana Hull, Reyna Ibarra, Miguel Moreno and Monica Noce
Tomé
Taylor Baca
A virtual commencement ceremony was held on May 30. In addition to the virtual ceremony, ENMU is giving spring and summer 2020 graduates the opportunity to walk in the Fall 2020 commencement ceremony in December.
Los Lunas student named to Dean’s Honor Roll at Fort Hays State University
Jerrad Dwight Watts, of Los Lunas, was named to the Dean’s Honor Roll at Fort Hays State University, Hays, Kan., for the spring 2020 semester. Watts is a junior majoring in geosciences (geology).
The Dean’s Honor Roll includes undergraduate students only. To be eligible, students must have completed 12 or more credit hours and have a minimum grade-point average of 3.60 for the semester. Full-time on-campus and FHSU Virtual College students are eligible.
