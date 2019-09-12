LOS LUNAS—Under the direction of Mariko McWhorter and skilled assistants, Chandra Blackston and Rena Sedillo, the Los Lunas High School Marching Band and Color Guard performed for family and friends on Saturday, Aug. 24, premiering the efforts of more than 90 students and their teachers. The Marching Tigers showcased this year’s show, “Your Life’s Blueprint,” which highlights the talents of these young musicians. The color guard demonstrated pageantry with precision. This summer, the marching band spent seven days at “band camp” to get an early start on honing their marching band skills — half-day on the football field conditioning and practicing their footwork, and half-day inside working on their playing techniques.
Hot, long days of effort truly paid off in the mastery demonstrated at their performance.
“We are excited for this upcoming season,” said McWhorter. “We’ve got a great group of students who work hard and never cease to amaze.”
The next showcase of the Los Lunas High School Marching Band and Color Guard talent can be seen at the home opener on Friday, Sept. 20, the LLHS Homecoming game.
