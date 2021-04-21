LOS LUNAS — After many parents and teachers in the Los Lunas School District spoke out against the potential shift to an extended calendar, Superintendent Arsenio Romero announced Wednesday morning the district would move away from the initially proposed 205-day schedule.
“This opportunity calendar has generated a great deal of discussion in the Los Lunas community,” Romero said. “Therefore, we want to present more calendar options for the 2021-22 school year.”
Romero said the Monday evening town hall meeting the district hosted to receive input from parents, staff and community members garnered more than 300 participants and “lots of feedback.”
Participants suggested the district focus on quality education over quantity, and possibly employ other proactive changes to the classroom instead of adding extra days — options Romero said the district would look into.
The superintendent said he plans to present several calendar options to the board of education next month for the 2021-22 school calendar, which will include a 190-day extended-learning option as well as a more traditional 180-day option.
He added the district will be inquiring if individual elementary schools would like to take part in the K-5 Plus program, which needs to be participated in school-wide rather than the previous classroom-by-classroom basis.
There are also plans to create a calendar committee with members from “all over the community,” Romero said, including parents, staff and other people within the community who will provide guidance for the 2022-23 school calendar, as well as calendars in the future.
“We want to listen to you. We are partners in this together,” Romero said.
