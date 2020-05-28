Los Lunas Schools
Free breakfast and lunch won’t be available during the week of May 25-29.
The summer meal program begins Tuesday, June 2. Meals are served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every week day except holidays at:
• Ann Parish Elementary
• Los Lunas Elementary
• Los Lunas High School
• Meadow Lake Fire Station
• Peralta Elementary
The meals are free to children, who must be present to receive breakfast and lunch, and can be picked up at any site. They will be served in a drive-thru fashion and no adult meals will be available.
Students will receive a lunch along with the following morning’s breakfast.
Belen Consolidated Schools
Free breakfast and lunch won’t be available during the week of May 25-29.
The summer meal program begins Wednesday, June 3. Meals are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every week day except holidays at:
• Belen High School
• Belen Middle School
• Central Elementary
• Dennis Chavez Elementary
• La Merced Elementary
The meals are free to children, who must be present to receive breakfast and lunch, and can be picked up at any site. They will be served in a drive-thru fashion and no adult meals will be available.
Students will receive a lunch along with the following morning’s breakfast.
School of Dreams Academy
The School of Dreams Academy is not offering meals this summer.
