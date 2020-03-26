RIO COMMUNITIES — The Rio Communities Optimist Club sponsored an essay contest to support youth in developing their skills in written expression and personal perspective. They also had an opportunity to win a college scholarship.
The assigned topic was, “Is Optimism the Key to Achieving the Dreams you Imagine?” Twenty-five students from St. Mary’s Catholic School in Belen participated in the contest.
The winners were Samantha Jaramillo, first place; Lisette Sanchez, second place; and Sara Martinez, third place.
The essay winner now advances to the district contest to compete for a $2,500 college scholarship funded by the Optimist International Foundations. All contestants were given a certification of participation.
