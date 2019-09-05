Ambrosia Simmons (nee Amber Chacon Saavedra), former resident of Tomé, recently received her MD/PhD from Temple University School of Medicine in Philadelphia, Penn.
Ambrosia received her PhD in biomedical sciences with a focus in neuroscience. She is currently completing a one-year transitional residency at St. Luke’s University Hospital in Bethlehem, Penn. She will then move to Dallas, Texas, to complete her residency training in radiation oncology at University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center.
Ambrosia graduated from Los Lunas High School in 2007, and graduated cum laude from the University of Michigan with a BSE in chemical engineering in 2011.
Ambrosia resides in Philadelphia with her husband, Skyler Simmons, and her 3-year-old twins, Dillon Michael and Diego Celso.
She is the daughter Cindy Chacon, of Tomé, and the granddaughter of Pearl Lucero, Mike Saavedra and Lillie Chacon, all of this area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.