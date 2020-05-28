Valencia High School 2020 Valedictorian
Izabelle Chavez
Family: Parents, Raquel and Jonathan Chavez; siblings, Kallai and Gabrielle Chavez
Plans after graduation:
“I plan to study pre-med.”
What is your best memory from your time during high school?
“It’s hard to choose just one because I made many amazing memories throughout high school. I loved learning how to play tennis and getting a tan from it, doing fun physics experiments where I always got either 200 percent or 0 percent errors, a wall of social studies and geography related memes a teacher decorated, decorating that same teacher’s door to make her and her dog the Grinch and Max for a Christmas door decorating competition, learning every board and card game in my advisory class, watching my school’s baseball games, and learning improv on a field trip.”
What did it take to become valedictorian?
“I took as many AP classes as possible, turned in all my work, and memorized every study guide and review I was given. Basically, I did my work and studied.
“I know this is something other students did as well, but the difference with me is that I didn’t stress over school too much because I know Jesus had my back in high school and still does.”
What is the best advice you can give the underclassmen?
“Turn in all your work, even if you only put in a little bit of effort or even if you don’t feel confident in your answers, you normally get points for trying. Also, take advantage of all the time you have and any opportunities you get in high school because your time is valuable.”
Given that the COVID-19 pandemic closed the school in your senior year, what are you most proud of yourself for during this trying time?
“Finishing off all my classes with at least 100 percent. Although they will only be on my transcript as probably a C for credit, I’m glad I finished school online with an A+ in every class because it felt like something I had to do for the integrity of the title I earned as valedictorian.”
Valencia High School 2020 Salutatorian
Tim Houck
Family: Parents, Kathy and Stewart; siblings, Isabel and Christina
Plans after graduation:
“I plan to study engineering at the University of Colorado Boulder.”
What is your best memory from your time during high school?
“Well, I don’t think that answer is PG. But my next best memory was probably playing in my last football game. A lot of my closest friends are on the football team so it was just one last moment with the boys that I’ve made memories with for the past four years. Plus, we got to cross getting into a brawl in a game off the bucket list.”
What did it take to become salutatorian?
“It took a lot of bribery (that was a joke, don’t investigate me). Unfortunately, I didn’t have enough money to bribe my teachers so instead I had to use some good ol’ fashioned hard work and dedication.
“It definitely led to a lot of stress and late nights, but I got into college and got a cool medal too so I think it was worth it in the end.”
What is the best advice you can give the underclassmen?
“First, never ask a senior where your class is. You will go on what is called a wild goose chase. Second, take your classes seriously because it may not seem like it matters your first couple years, but you could regret not putting in more effort later on. Third, don’t walk around campus with a speaker in your backpack blasting music.”
Given that the COVID-19 pandemic closed the school in your senior year, what are you most proud of yourself for during this trying time?
“I’m most proud of myself for totaling only 23 mental breakdowns (so far that is). I’m also proud of myself for staying focused and committed through these last couple weeks of school so I could make sure I graduated and passed all of my classes. Although I will say I definitely missed a few assignments in calculus at the end, so sorry Mr. Baca.”
