LOS LUNAS — Victor Ramirez, a student at Valencia Middle School, won top honors in the Rotary Club of Los Lunas 2020 Four-Way Test Essay contest. The three finalists won cash prizes by writing the winning essays.
Ramirez took home the first-place prize of $100; Charisma DeHerrera was second, winning $75; and Scarlett Marez was third, with $50. DeHerrera and Marez are both students at Los Lunas Middle School.
The students were asked to write about, “What is the Four-Way Test and how does each question help me stop and make better decisions?”
Ramirez’s essay has been submitted to compete against winners of all 62 clubs in Rotary District 5520. The contest was conducted and judged by Rotary’s New Generations Committee, co-chaired by Dan Garrison and Dr. Fred Pomeroy.
The test is one of the most widely printed and quoted statements of business ethics. It was created in 1932 by Rotarian Herbert J. Taylor when he was asked to take charge of a company that was facing bankruptcy.
The Four-Way Test was adopted by Rotary International in 1943 and has been translated into more than 100 languages. It is recited by members at all meetings.
“‘What is The Four Way Test? you may ask. The Four Way Test should be a standard that many people should follow,” wrote Ramirez. “It is a multi-step process that will lead to better life decision-making skills by using this process. This test is very simple to follow, but it will change your life for the better … Think before you act.”
The Four-Way Test is as follows:
Is it the truth?
Is it fair to all concerned?
Will it build goodwill and better friendships?
Will it be beneficial to all concerned?
