New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions will implement Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation this week. Eligible claimants, as long as the complete their weekly certification, will start to see FPUC in their weekly benefits starting the week of April 20.
FPUC is a temporary emergency benefit under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act that provides eligible individuals who have been impacted by the COVID-19 health pandemic with an increase in traditional unemployment insurance benefits of $600 per week through July 31.
There is no action that is required from the claimant to start receiving the FPUC benefits other than continuing to certify weekly. Payments will continue to be made via the claimants preferred method of payment.
After filing an initial claim Individuals are required to certify every week for benefits. The department encourages those who are able to complete their weekly certification online at www.jobs.state.nm.us or they may call 1-877-664-6984, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday-Friday.
A video on how to file weekly certifications has been published on the NMDWS official YouTube channel, www.YouTube.com/NMDWS.
The Federal CARES Act and the United States Department of Labor provide all guidance related to the administration of the FPUC program, including penalties for individuals who commit fraud. Individuals are reminded to comply with all applicable rules and regulations.
Additional information for workers affected by COVID-19, including frequently asked questions, can be found at www.dws.state.nm.us/COVID-19-Info. For the latest announcements and updates, follow NMDWS on Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.