RIO COMMUNITIES—Enchanted Smiles, LLC, is being recognized as a Star Business by the Small Business Development Center’s University of New Mexico-Valencia branch.
Star Businesses were recognized by the NMSBDC Network at a special banquet on Feb. 10 at La Fonda on the Plaza in Santa Fe. Lt. Gov. Howie Morales and radio personality Kiki Garcia co-hosted the event, which was sponsored by Century Bank and The Loan Fund.
Enchanted Smiles is a growing general dental practice in Rio Communities that came to the SBDC to learn how to finance equipment, how to market the business more effectively and set up a new website.
New Mexico is one of just a few states that allows a dental hygienist to own a dental practice. Owner Deanna Montoya said she was able to purchase the practice after the dentist she worked for retired.
The SBDC’s Chris Garcia, she said, “Helped me with employee retention, marketing and my website, as well as Facebook. He actually sat down with my front-office people and they re-did my website together.”
With Garcia’s help, she said, Montoya is hoping to expand the practice to include orthopedic dentistry and orthodontics, such as braces.
“For the past 31 years, the NMSBDC Network has made a meaningful difference in the lives of New Mexicans by helping our clients start, grow, and sustain their businesses,” said Russell Wyrick, executive state director of the NMSBDC Program. “We are proud to share our client’s success stories from across the state, these success stories are not just about up-and-coming small and existing businesses, but also the incredible people behind those businesses.”
“We have so many talented entrepreneurs across our state, and I admire them. This is a really exciting time to be in New Mexico, especially if you’re in business,” said New Mexico Lt. Gov. Howie Morales. “After a decade of stagnation and recession, and long after the rest of the country and the region came out of the recession, our economy is finally on the move.
“Skilled experts at our Small Business Development Centers are helping to launch new companies every day, supporting entrepreneurs, family businesses, more jobs & a stronger economy.”
The New Mexico Small Business Development Center Network program provides no-cost business consulting and low-cost business training to entrepreneurs throughout the state. Strategically located in 24 communities and serving all 33 counties throughout New Mexico. NMSBDC’s consultants bring countless years of combined small business management and ownership expertise and have helped to create more than 35,000 jobs in the state since NMSBDC’s inception. Entrepreneurs have access to subject matter experts in everything from accounting to social media and franchising to e-commerce. For more information visit nmsmdc.org.
