Facebook announced the new cycle of its Community Action Grants program, which makes grants available to local non-profit organizations and schools.
Last year, more than a dozen local organizations were awarded nearly $170,000 in funding for projects that addressed critical community needs by putting technology to use for community benefit, connected people online or off and improved local STEM — science, technology, engineering and math — education.
William Marks, Facebook’s community development regional manager, said the entire team at Facebook was very excited to announce the second round of grant funding.
“We are committed to investing in the long term vitality of Valencia County and supporting groups that meet community needs,” Marks said. “Facebook is a global company but we live and work locally, and want to support our local data center community.”
The grant amounts awarded are determined by the applications, he said, which includes a funding request as per the guidelines.
“This year, our goal is to get even more high-quality submissions ....,” Marks said.
There is no minimum or maximum amount set for the grant requests.
The eligibility guidelines and online application link can be found on the Los Lunas Data Center’s Facebook page. Applications are being accepted now through 11:50 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 3, with a goal to announce grant recipients by the end of March 2020.
Some of last year’s recipients included the Los Lunas Public Library, which received $10,530 to support after-school programs that encourage STEM learning among area youth, and Belen Consolidated Schools, which received $61,220 total for technology improvement projects and coding kits at the Belen High and Belen Middle schools.
The applicant must be a registered charitable organization in the U.S., which includes 501(c)(3) public charities, public schools, government entities and municipalities.
Applicants who are government entities should apply through their associated nonprofit organization or foundation, if one exists. If one does not exist, government entities may apply directly. The program’s preference is to fund nonprofit organizations or foundations.
Organizations are permitted to submit one application per grant cycle, with the exception of schools, who may apply for multiple grants within their organization. Eligible organizations should have a Facebook business page since personal profile pages do not qualify.
The funds allocated should be used within one year of the award payment date, and the project must have demonstrable metrics that can be publicly reported.
Grant applications will be reviewed by a committee of Facebook employees and recommended forward based on their overall merit and adherence to the guidelines.
For questions and additional information, email CommDev@fb.com.
