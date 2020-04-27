Beginning Wednesday, April 29, Facebook, in partnership with the Albuquerque Community Foundation, is offering a new grant program for Valencia-County based businesses experiencing hardship due to COVID-19.
The funding is intended to be used for costs between March 1 and December 31, 2020 to include payroll, rent/mortgage, utilities and other operational costs.
Grant recipients will be awarded as follows:
- Businesses with 1 – 9 employees will receive $2,500
- Businesses with 10 – 35 employees will receive $5,000
- Businesses with 36 and greater employers are ineligible.
To be eligible, businesses must have a physical presence in Valencia County, demonstrate income loss due to COVID-19 and a need for working capital.
National and regional chains where owners are not residents of Valencia County are ineligible. However, local franchisees who reside in Valencia County are eligible.
Applicants will be notified within 24 hours.
To apply, follow this link.
“Facebook has been an exemplary partner to businesses in Valencia County since locating here,” said Ralph L. Mims, village of Los Lunas Economic Development Manager. “To offer two much-needed grants to our businesses will be so helpful.”
In addition to the grants, Facebook offers practical business resources for small business.
