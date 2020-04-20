Beginning Wednesday, April 22, Facebook is offering a new grant program for Valencia-County based businesses experiencing hardship due to the COVID-19 Stay Home orders.
Each grant will consist of $2,500 in cash and $1,500 in Facebook ad credits. Nationwide, the company plans on distributing 30,000 grants.
To be eligible, businesses must meet the following requirements:
- Be a for-profit company
- Have between two and 50 employees
- Have been in business for over one year
- Have experienced challenges from COVID-19
- Be located in Los Lunas and/or Valencia County
To apply, business owners should go to facebook.com/business/boost/grants.
“This grant program will benefit nearly all the small businesses based in Los Lunas,” said Ralph L. Mims, village of Los Lunas Economic Development Manager. “I know everyone has been hard hit, and we appreciate Facebook’s efforts to support our small business community, which is the life blood of Valencia County.”
In addition to the grants, Facebook offers practical business resources for small businesses. They can be found at facebook.com/business/boost/resource.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.