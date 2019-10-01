The FBI is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information that leads to the whereabouts of Tara Calico, who was last seen in Rio Communities in 1988, as well as for the arrest and conviction of those responsible for her disappearance.
Calico, who was 19 when she disappeared on Sept. 20, 1988, had gone for a bicycle ride.
“Tara had her entire future ahead of her when she vanished,” said Special Agent in Charge James Langenberg, of the Albuquerque FBI Division. “Law enforcement has never given up the search for this young lady, checking out numerous tips and conducting countless interviews over the course of more than 30 years. But it’s time for someone to come forward and help us finally bring Tara home.”
Calico was last seen riding a neon pink Huffy mountain bike with yellow control cables and sidewalls.
She was wearing a white T-shirt with “1st National Bank of Belen” on it (size medium), white shorts with green stripes, white ankle socks, and white and turquoise Avia tennis shoes. Calico was also wearing a gold butterfly ring with a diamond insert, a gold amethyst ring and half-inch gold hoop earrings.
Calico left her home on Brugg Street in Rio Communities to go on a bike ride at 9:30 a.m., on Sept. 20, 1988. She rode her mother’s bicycle as her own was damaged. She was last seen riding along N.M. 47 in Valencia County at about 11:45 a.m. Calico biked this route daily during her routine 36-mile ride.
The FBI is being assisted by the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office in this investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 889-1300 or send information online at tips.fbi.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.