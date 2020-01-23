Annual chamber fundraising event to have a lot of good food, fun & entertainment

BELEN — While people of all ages will be laughing and dancing to New Mexican style music at Eagle Park this Saturday, on the other side of the park, teams of locals will be laboring over fire pits and grills preparing their pork for a chance at the grand master title at the World’s Largest Matanza.
The Hispano Chamber of Valencia County will be celebrating its 20th year of the annual event, and Juliette Romero Benavidez, a member of the chamber’s board of directors, hopes this will be their biggest year yet.
“Every year the number of scholarships we give out is determined by the participation of the matanza and that day,” Benavidez said. “So this year, we hope it to be the biggest and best ever so we can give even more scholarships out.
“It’s not just one school district, it’s all school districts. It’s all of us working together to promote higher education for our county youth.”
One of the reasons the event has progressed for 20 years is because the proceeds go back to the youth of Valencia County.
“We are very proud of our Hispano Chamber of Commerce because yes, we promote commerce but our No. 1 objective is to infuse our local economy with graduates from our local high schools,” Benavidez said.
“We’re celebrating our culture, we’re celebrating our history, but we’re also celebrating our future with investing in our high school graduates of 2020.”
Last year, the organization gave out 75 scholarships, which is an increase from the 50 they gave out the year before. The HCOVC only keeps a small portion of seed money to pay for next year’s hogs, but the rest of the funds go to scholarships.
Fernando Sisneros has been a part of The World’s Largest Matanza since day one. He’s been on the board of directors for more than ten years, and has been reflecting on his time working on the annual event.
“When it started out, it was just a small matanza with a couple of teams and maybe a couple hundred people showed up. It’s grown every year since then,” Sisneros said. “We’ve hit a few hurdles along the way but nothing we couldn’t overcome. It’s a lot of work but it’s all worth it when we’re able to give out those scholarships and see the good that we do in the community.”
The organization tries to use as many local businesses as it can for the event, and partners with other local programs such as the JROTC programs from each of the high schools. They assist with parking and clean up of the event and, in turn, the chamber will make a donation to the programs.
“We’re really about educating our county and hopefully some of them will start businesses and bring them back to the county,” Sisneros said.
“It’s neat to hear stories like that from people who are not used to our culture here. It’s our heritage that’s been passed down for centuries.”
He said another great thing about the annual event is that it brings in money from outside the county. Many people from across the state as well as some people from out of state come to Valencia County for the event.
“Last year, someone from the Los Angeles Times came down and wrote an article about the event. This year someone from Fresno, Calif., is planning to come down because his dad used to live here. His whole trip is centered around coming to the matanza.”
Sisneros said they try to not only make it about the food but the music as well.
“New Mexico music kind of has its own flavor to it, so we like to bring in some of the local New Mexican bands to come out and play for us.”
Bands such as Grupo Impresion, Red Wine Band and Severo Y Grupo Fuego will provide music throughout the event.
With the inclusion of the new salsa competition, the chamber hopes the public competitions will draw more community involvement.
“The way we involve the community is by having public events. There are team competitions and public competitions. The public competes in categories including red chile, salsa, tortilla and biscochito competitions,” Benavidez said. “We welcome and encourage our community to participate in the other food categories.”
Team competitions will be held throughout the day beginning with a tentative liver competition, followed by the carne adovada competition, iron pig competition, specialty pork dish competition and the chicharrones competition judging.
All 14 teams will be vying for the title of Grand Champion, which earns the winning team bragging rights for the whole year.
Benavidez said in order to win the title, the winning team must earn high marks in each of the team categories.
The event begins at 7 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, at Eagle Park. The entry fee is $15 per person and children under 12 years old get in for free. The fee allows for all day food tasting and live music entertainment, drinks from the beer garden will be sold separately.
There will be more than 40 vendors and commemorative pins being sold.
For more information, visit hispanochambervc.org or call 302-2156 for advanced tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.