The Valencia County Extension Master Gardeners have chosen the yard of Andrew and Savannah Sisneros in Belen as “Yard and Garden of the Week” in the contest co-sponsored by the News-Bulletin.
“Again this week we were given the privilege to visit so many beautiful yards in Valencia County,” said Merlinda Acevedo, the group’s president.
“We were very impressed with the variety of plants and flowers in the Sisneros’ yard — they will have something blooming throughout the season,” she added.
The Sisneroses said they have lived on the 6-acre property on Padilla Road in Belen for about six years.
“We have been working on it little by little,” Andrew Sisneros said. “It definitely keeps us as busy as we want to be on the weekends.”
Savannah Sisneros added that they enjoy trying different plants in their raised-bed flower garden.
The contest continues weekly through May 29 and may continue on a monthly basis through the growing season in September.
Nominations must include:
• The name and telephone number of the yard/garden owner;
• The address of where the yard/garden is located (all nominated yards/gardens must be in Valencia County);
• A brief statement of why the yard/garden deserves the award;
• Nominations are due each Friday by 12-noon, and must be submitted via email to either Rigo Chavez at chavrf66@gmail.com or Merlinda Acevedo at mercruz_2000@yahoo.com;
• Nominators may also submit up to two photos of the nominated yard/garden via email.
The Valencia County Master Gardeners is a community service program of the New Mexico State University Cooperative Extension Service and provides courses and information to help community members improve their gardening skills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.