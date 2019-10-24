District Courts
There are 13 different judicial districts. Valencia County is part of the 13th Judicial District, which includes Sandoval and Cibola counties.
District court judges can conduct jury trials in criminal or civil proceedings. In some instances, district court judges can decide cases without a jury, a procedure known as a bench trial.
13th Judicial District Court
1835 N.M. 314 SW
Los Lunas, N.M., 87031
(505) 865-2400
• Judge Cindy Mercer
• Judge James Lawrence Sanchez
• Judge Allen Smith
Magistrate Courts
Magistrate courts are of limited jurisdiction. While there are jury trials in magistrate courts, most are bench trails.
This court will hear cases including tort, contract, landlord/tenant rights ($0-10,000), felony preliminary hearings, misdemeanor, DWI/DUI and other traffic violations. Judges in magistrate court can only give a maximum of 12 months in jail.
Magistrate Court Division II
901 West Castillo
Belen, N.M., 87002
505-864-7509
• Judge John Chavez
Magistrate Court Divisions I & III
1206 Main St.
Los Lunas, N.M., 87031
505-865-4637
• Judge John “Buddy” Sanchez
• Judge Tina Garcia
Municipal Courts
Municipal court is a court of law with jurisdiction limited to a city or other municipality. It typically addresses violations of city ordinances and may also have jurisdiction over minor criminal cases and over certain civil cases.
This court will hear cases including petty misdemeanors, DWI/DUI, traffic violations and other municipal ordinance violations.
Belen Municipal Court
525 Becker Ave.
Belen, N.M., 87002
• Judge Kathy Savilla
Bosque Farms Municipal Court
1455 W. Bosque Loop
Bosque Farms, N.M., 87068
(505) 869-9231
• Judge Dolly Wallace
Los Lunas Municipal Court
660 W. Main St.
Los Lunas, N.M., 87031
505) 839-3844
• Judge Avilio Chavez
Peralta Municipal Court
90A Molina Road
Peralta, N.M., 87042
(505) 869-2205
• Judge Tracy Aragon
Rio Communities Municipal Court
360 Rio Communities Blvd.
Rio Communities, N.M., 87002
(505) 861-6803
• Judge Heather Benavidez
