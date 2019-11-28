Peralta resident, Lu Quesnell, will be celebrating her 100th birthday on Dec. 15. To celebrate her birthday, her family has set a goal to collect 100 or more new or gently used children’s books to donate to elementary school teachers and students.
Lu has been an avid reader her entire life, sharing her love of reading with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is the daughter of a school teacher, who retired in 1904, and grandmother to a current fourth-grade teacher.
She is excited to get to share her love of reading with the next generation to celebrate her milestone birthday. All books will be donated to Peralta Elementary School and Carter Elementary School students and teachers.
Donations can be dropped off in person at the donation stations located at Joe’s Pharmacy and Bosque Farms Community Center from Nov. 15 through Dec. 15. Online and mail donations are also welcomed. For information visit, 100books100years.com or contact 100books100years@gmail.com.
